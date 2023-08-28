Kim Cattrall returned as Samantha Jones for one final time. Photo / HBO

Kim Cattrall captivated viewers with her highly anticipated return to the Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That. Now, her astonishing pay cheque has been revealed.

Cattrall’s iconic character, Samantha Jones, has been largely absent from the series except for a memorable 71-second cameo in the finale of the second season.

Airing locally on Neon, fans of the character finally had their Jones fix, and it seems she was paid handsomely for her return. The Daily Mail has reported the star was paid a huge US$1 million (NZ$1.69m) for her small feature.

Speaking just 20 lines, the UK news outlet broke down the amount of coin she received per second of airtime as equating to an impressive $28,023.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrell almost had a reunion on 'And Just Like That'. Photo / HBO

Disclosure of the star’s big payday came after a show source told Page Six earlier this year, “She will have gotten a s**tload of money. It just shows the power of Kim.”

“They still need her on the show. But even though this may get fans thinking she’ll be back for the next season, she’ll never do that. She was treated poorly. I’m glad she gets to be the hero … I’m sure it took a lot of massaging to make the cameo happen.”

Cattrall’s character – while the actress was paid an astonishing amount – did not reunite with her former cast members in real life, but rather appeared to call the show’s protagonist, Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

It came amid news the two actresses had a falling out which resulted in Cattrall not being asked to return, nor wanting to star in season one or two of the spin-off.

However, following demands from fans, HBO producers asked the 67-year-old to slip into her fabulous alter ego one last time, and she agreed under strict conditions.

According to sources, one of the demands made by the actress was that she would not film with her former co-stars Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

She also reportedly refused to see a showrunner who is closely associated with Parker, according to Page Six. The source said, “Kim had two stipulations — one, that she would not act with any of the other girls, and two, she did not want to see Michael Patrick King.”