Kim Cattrall returned as Samantha Jones for one final time. Photo / HBO

Kim Cattrall has made her long-awaited return as Samantha Jones in And Just Like That.

The 67-year-old actress reprised her iconic Sex and the City alter-ego for a brief cameo on Wednesday’s season two finale of the show, which featured her having a chat on the phone with Samantha’s best friend Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Samantha had planned to fly from her new home in London to New York to help Carrie say goodbye to her apartment, which featured heavily in the original series.

However, she was delayed by fog and could not make it.

During their call, Carrie in her apartment and Samantha in a chauffeured car driving away from the airport, Samantha says: “I won’t be able to make it there in time.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrell had an almost reunion on And Just Like That. Photo / HBO

When a confused Carries asks: “In time for what?” Samantha responds, “The last supper. Miranda and Charlotte told me all about it. I was gonna surprise you.”

A shocked Carrie replies: “Oh my gosh, well you did, I’m very surprised” before Samanta goes on: “Well the fog finally lifted out, but the crew? Maxed out. Oh I am f****** furious.”

When Carrie says: “We’ll just get together tomorrow,” Samantha explains: “Honey, I just left Heathrow. I was flying back on the first flight in the morning.”

Carrie asks: “Wait a minute, you were flying all the way to New York for an overnight?” and Samantha tells her: “Well it is your apartment, and I have to pay my respects.”

While Carrie and Samantha were BFFs on-screen, Cattrall refused to return to the show after a spectacular falling out with Sarah Jessica, 58.

Back in 2018, after Parker offered her public condolences to Cattrall following the sudden death of her brother, Cattrall took to Instagram to blast her.

She wrote: “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone? Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already). You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

The next year, Parker told People magazine: “We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. There was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.”