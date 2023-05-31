Kim Cattrall has been open about tensions among the cast of Sex and the City. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Cattrall has been open about tensions among the cast of Sex and the City. Photo / Getty Images

It’s the return everyone hoped for but no one saw coming.

Kim Cattrall is reprising her role as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That - however, there is a catch. The star did not film any scenes with the original cast.

Variety has reported the actress shot her dialogue without speaking to or seeing co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

The magazine has reported she will have a phone conversation with Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, and was dressed by Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field.

The cameo appears to be a major move for the actress who has previously spoken about her decision not to return as a series regular for the spin-off, telling the magazine last year: “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” adding, “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

She continued to say, “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did – on social media.”

Actresses Kristin Davis as Charlotte, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda, and Kim Cattrall as Samantha on location for Sex and the City: The Movie. Photo / Getty Images

Cattrall has also previously spoken about her tension with Parker, insisting in 2017 she wasn’t “friends” with any of her Sex and the City co-stars, including Nixon and Davis.

“We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and, in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

The Filthy Rich star then said she didn’t know what Parker’s “problem” was, before later slamming her as “toxic” and “cruel”.

Cattrall also blasted Parker for contacting her after the death of her brother Chris Cattrall, who died in February 2018.

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear (If I haven’t already). You are not my family,” she said.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kirstin Davis at the Sony Loews Theatre. Photo / Getty Images

“You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

She also included a link to a story about the Mean Girl culture that tainted Sex and the City, reports Daily Mail.

Parker admitted she found the comments hurtful.

“I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, adding that she was “heartbroken” after reading what Cattrall had said.