First came the cheerleaders, then came the business behind the Dallas Cowboys. We don’t really “do” American football here in Aotearoa, but that might be changing with the influence of Netflix. If you haven’t seen America’s Sweethearts, about the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, you should - it’s incredible. And building on its success is this doco series about the man who took a gamble and built an iconic ‘90s team that went on to become the most valuable sports franchise in the world. Sports! Woo!

The Map that Leads to You - Prime Video

KJ Apa doesn’t get to play “Kiwi” on screen very often (and you can read more about that in Jenni Mortimer’s NZ exclusive interview with the actor here). But in this romantic drama, the Riverdale (and Shortland Street) star plays Jack, a young New Zealander on his travels who crosses paths with Heather (played by Madelyn Cline). Cue the drama - and young love - that will change both their lives forever… with stunning European backdrops. Jealous.

Just Act Normal - TVNZ+

Kids can be stubborn little critters. So what happens when they grow up a bit, and that stubbornness becomes the one thing that will help them survive? In this British comedy/drama, a trio of siblings have to keep a dark secret when their mum disappears and they are forced to fight to stay together. It sounds dark as hell, but as in life, brothers and sisters can poke fun at each other in the best and funniest ways, even when the world seems stacked against them.

Vinnie Jones: footballer turned farmer.

Vinnie Jones in the Country - ThreeNow

A football-playing hardman walks into English countryside... No, it’s not the start of a bad joke, but a surprisingly sweet and very funny show. Jones was a legend of English footie (and the tabloids), then he sort of tried acting, now, he’s farming a big old patch of land in the Sussex countryside. Imagine if (Jeremy) Clarkson’s Farm and Nadia (Lim)’s Farm had a love child. This is the second season of the show and it might just make you consider going rural.

Professor T - Neon

Professor T is one of those shows that is cosy and easy and snuggly, even when dissecting pretty grizzly murders. Entering its fourth season from Sunday (so if you’ve missed the first three, lucky! Guess what you should do this weekend…?) OCD-suffering criminologist Professor Jasper Tempest is still at it, solving crimes using his clever noggin rather than brute force. I won’t give spoilers away, but season three ended with a shock twist, and the drama - and cases - continue here.

Platonic - Apple TV+

Seth Rogen has come a really long way since Freaks and Geeks, hasn’t he? Not only is he behind the brilliantly funny The Studio (another Apple TV+ must-watch if it’s not already on your radar) but he’s back for a second season of this fun buddy comedy series. Rogen and Rose Byrne play two college friends who have reunited five years after a big old friend fight. Their lives are very different, making for good gags, but there are also moments that are actually really quite deep, thank you very much. If you liked Rogen and Byrne in Neighbors, you’ll like their (platonic, get it?) chemistry in this comedy too.

Bridget Jones joined the New Zealand Herald in 2025. She has been a lifestyle and entertainment journalist and editor for more than 15 years.