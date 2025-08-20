Advertisement
Kiwi actor KJ Apa on finding fame in Hollywood and why NZ brings him to tears

Jenni Mortimer
By
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

KJ Apa stars in Prime Video's new romantic drama. Video / Prime Video

“The last time I used my New Zealand accent was on Shorty,” says KJ Apa, a faint twang of an American accent now peeking through.

It’s been 10 years since the actor left Shortland Street and Kane Jenkins, the character that brought him fame, and he admits he’s “nervous”

