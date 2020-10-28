Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

What happens when Real Housewives don't wear masks?

7 minutes to read

The Real Housewives of Orange County mask up. Photo / Bravo

New York Times
By: Jessica Grose

Some research suggests the public health behaviour of reality stars and influencers can affect viewers.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen is a rollicking talk show on Bravo. Its host, Cohen, is the network's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.