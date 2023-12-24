Fans of The Chase may be shocked to learn where The Beast's nickname really comes from. Photo / Getty Images

Fans of the hugely popular game show The Chase - who include many loyal Kiwi viewers - have been left shocked to learn the real meaning behind one of the Chaser’s nicknames.

Star Mark Labbett goes by “The Beast” on the show hosted by Bradley Walsh, and for many years viewers have assumed the alias has something to do with his physique.

Labbett has made headlines over the past few years for his impressive health transformation, but it turns out his nickname has nothing to do with his appearance, reveals UK outlet Yorkshire Live.

Mark Labbett appears on The Chase. Photo / ITV

In fact, it’s a play on his surname.

The French word for “beast” is “la bête”, which when spoken aloud sounds like his surname Labbett.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “I was today years old when I learned that The Beast on The Chase is so called because his surname is Labbett (La Bête) and not because he’s massive.”

Another chimed in with, “In a revelation that literally nobody will care about, I just realised that “la bête” is French for “The Beast” aka Mark Labbett off The Chase. Anyway as you were x”.

“I have watched almost every episode of The Chase since it started airing in 2009 and I am only TODAY learning that Mark Labbett is called The Beast cos ‘la bête’ is french for ‘the beast’, not just because he is a portly gentleman,” another fan shared online.

Labbett’s weight loss transformation, during which he lost around 63kg, came after he set out on a “complete nutrition overhaul”.

Mark Labbett has revealed his new girlfriend is British TV presenter Hayley Palmer. Photo / Instagram

He’s since revealed that his secret included cutting down on his carbohydrate and sugar intake, explaining that he wasn’t able to have gastric band surgery because his doctors had warned against it due to the way his body processes sugar.

In 2016, the quiz master was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, having been at his heaviest in 2003. Labbett has also said his weight held him back from joining the cast of UK reality show I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! in the past.

Recently, Labbett has debuted a new relationship with girlfriend Hayley Palmer.

The two were spotted out on a date on the beach in May this year, with a source confirming to The Sun at the time, “They have been friends for some time and recently things developed into something more.

“Mark and Hayley have kept things low key but this week they headed out on a day-date,” they said, adding, “The beach was busy and there were lots of people around but they both felt comfortable with people seeing them as a couple, not just friends.”

The two reportedly met through their work in the television industry.



