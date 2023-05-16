TVNZ's Breakfast made an unfortunate song choice while covering the Loafers Lodge fire in central Wellington. Video / TVNZ

Up to 10 people are dead and 20 people remain unaccounted for after a blaze broke out at a three-storey hostel building in central Wellington overnight.

And TVNZ’s Breakfast has fallen victim to an unfortunate and seemingly unintentional song choice during their broadcast.

Moments before the show cut to break, host Chris Chang told viewers they would return with an update on the devastating fires.

“Mau tonu mai,” Chang greeted viewers. “We’ll be right back after the break with your 6.30 news, including the latest from the scene of that major fire in Wellington with several people still unaccounted for.”

The morning show then shared video footage of firefighters working on the scene of the fire while the song lyrics: “I want you to ignite, to ignite let’s set this place on fire” played over top.

Taking to the show’s Facebook page, one viewer called out the song choice writing: “You play music when you go to an ad break after saying the next story was about the fire in Wellington you went to an ad break and what did you play - a song saying I am going to see the world on fire. Not very tasteful guys.”

A blaze broke out at a three-storey hostel building in central Wellington overnight.

In a statement to the Herald, TVNZ has apologised for the song choice.

“The track that aired this morning should not have played following this story,” a TVNZ spokesperson said.

“We sincerely apologise to our viewers for this error. We’ve removed this footage from TVNZ+ and we are looking into our processes so this doesn’t happen again.”

It’s not the first time the show has made headlines this month. Last week, host Matty McLean was unaware they had returned to air and was caught swearing on national television.

The media personality accidentally dropped the f-bomb during the show’s live broadcast in front of his co-hosts after he appeared to drop his mic after an ad break.

“Oh f***, my thing’s fallen out,” he said without realising he could be heard by viewers.

Jenny-May Clarkson quickly reminded him: “You’re on air, you’re on air, you’re on air!”

McLean was quick to apologise to viewers for the slip-up, saying, “Welcome back to Breakfast, I’m so sorry, I just lost my communications,” before presenting the next story on the programme, about anti-monarchist protesters at the King’s coronation.



