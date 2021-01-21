'We are in love': Sam Wallace and fiancé Sarah Bowman welcome twin girls

Sam Wallace has had an amazing start to 2021, today welcoming his long-awaited twin daughters with his fiancé Sarah Bowman.

The Coast presenter took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of his adorable daughters who were delivered just hours ago.

"Beyond delighted," he shared alongside photos of the proud parents and their twins.

"Our little twin girls have arrived safely," he added. The twins weighed in at 2.1kg and 2.4kg respectively.

"They are happy, healthy and gorgeous. Mum is in fine form! We are in love."

The names of the twins are yet to be revealed, with the family keeping some special details close to their chest for the time being.

In December, Wallace gave Bowman a surprise of a lifetime when he proposed to her live on-air.

A stunned Bowman said she had no idea the proposal was happening and was overcome with emotion.

Adding to the nerves, Wallace was terrified that heavily pregnant Bowman was going to collapse after feeling unwell and looking pale in the lead-up to the ceremony.

Thankfully she remained on her feet, declaring to Wallace: "Absolutely, of course I will!"

"I had no idea," she told Street after the proposal happened.

"I don't even know what to say!"

Their son Brando gave their parents' engagement a nod of approval when Street asked him if it was a good idea.

"It was a giant mixed bag of emotions and doing it live on radio certainly adds to the pressure," Wallace said.

Wallace spoke to the Herald in August about the moment he found out he was soon to be the father of twins.

"We were trying for a second baby and we went to the scan, and the lady asks, 'has there been anything different about this pregnancy?'"

"And my partner Sarah said, 'yeah, I'm feeling twice as sick as last time'."

The technician conducting the scan had big news to share with the couple. The reason Bowman was feeling so nauseous was that she was expecting identical twins.

"We just about fell out of our chairs and I had to go for a walk," Wallace told the Herald at the time.

Wallace shared the journey to welcoming their twins on his Instagram page, revealing the news and an emotional gender reveal - keeping excited fans updated over the 36-weeks.

Wallace even penned a sweet tribute to his wife-to-be: "Carrying twins seems somewhat impossible, but @sarahbowmanj hasn't stopped smiling!"