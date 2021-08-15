Watch: Wild moment flustered BBC journalist gets phone call from Taliban live on air

BBC journalist Yalda Hakim was surprised by the unexpected phone call from a Taliban spokesperson. Video / BBC

A BBC journalist was left startled and stunned after receiving a call directly to her mobile phone from the Taliban while live on air.

Yalda Kahim, who was born in Afghanistan but moved to Australia in 1986, was delivering an interview when the phone call arrived.

Looking flustered, she looked down as the call came in but smoothly put the Taliban spokesperson on air for the entire time she was live.

The conversation came as insurgents from the Islamist group advanced into Kabul, Afghanistan this weekend.

Hakim, scrambling to ensure viewers could hear spokesman Suhail Shaheen, said: "Uh okay we've just got you on the phone, so we're just going to see if we can put you on speaker. Can our viewers hear that? Can you speak, Sir? Can you introduce yourself?

"Is that fine can our viewers hear that?

"Okay, we have got the Taliban's spokesperson Shail Shaheen on the line. Mr Shaheen, can you hear me?"

Yalda Hakim kept her cool and shot expert questions at the Taliban's mouthpiece. Photo / BBC

After confirming Shaheen could hear Hakim, the Taliban spokesman then declared the terror group would promote "peace" and that the people of Afghanistan don't have to worry about their homes being taken over.

"There should not be any confusion, we are sure the people of Afghanistan in the city of Kabul, that their properties and their lives are safe," he said.

"There will be no revenge on anyone. We are the servants of the people and of this country.

"Our leadership has instructed our forces to remain at the gate of Kabul, not to enter the city.

"We are awaiting a peaceful transfer of power."

BBC journalist Yalda Hakim was surprised by the unexpected phone call from a Taliban spokesperson and probed them with questions. Photo / BBC

The interview came around the same time Afghanistan's President Ashaf Ghani fled the country.

The Taliban has now taken over the presidential palace.

However, despite promoting a peaceful takeover Shaheen, live on air, didn't dismiss the possibility of reintroducing stonings, amputations of hands and feet, and public hangings.

"I can't say right now, that's up to the judges in the courts and the laws," he said.

He added: "The judges will be appointed according to the law of the future government."

With the country on the brink of collapse, Shaheen confirmed Afghanistan would return to Sharia law, adding: "Of course, we want Islamic government."

In previous Taliban regimes, they banned women and girls from accessing education and working.

However, he says the Taliban "policy" has now changed and women and girls will be able to continue in school and employment.

#Afghanistan | A member of the #Taliban recites verses from the Holy Qur'an, a chapter titled "Divine Support (Surah Nasr)" shortly after gaining control of the presidential palace, during a press briefing on Al Jazeera. #Kabul pic.twitter.com/R3n3XGeB7b — salaamedia (@salaamedia) August 15, 2021

TALIBAN TAKE OVER PRESIDENTIAL PALACE, DECLARES ISLAMIC EMIRATE

Earlier today, a Taliban official earlier said the group will declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul.

That was the name of the country under the Taliban government ousted by US-led forces after the September 11, 2001, attacks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief media.

The US Embassy in Kabul has suspended all operations and told Americans to shelter in place, saying it has received reports of gunfire at the international airport.

The US is racing to airlift diplomats and citizens out of Afghanistan after the Taliban overran most of the country and entered the capital early Sunday.

"The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly and the situation at the airport is deteriorating rapidly," the embassy said in a statement.

Scenes of chaos played out at the airport earlier, as Afghans rushed to get on the last flights out of the country.

Videos circulating online showed airport personnel struggling to corral crowds boarding a plane on the tarmac, while a man with an injured leg lay on the ground. In the background, a US Air Force plane was landing.

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan. Photo / Sidiqullah Khan, AP

Afghan leaders have created a coordination council to meet with the Taliban and manage the transfer of the power, after the religious militia's lightning offensive swept to the capital.

In a statement posted on social media by former president Hamid Karzai, he said the body will be led by the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, as well as the leader of Hizb-e-Islami, Gulbudin Hekmatyar, and himself.

The statement said the move was "to prevent chaos and reduce the suffering of the people" and to manage peace and a "peaceful transfer".

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Afghanistan Monday morning (10am EDT) at the request of Estonia and Norway.

Council diplomats said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will brief council members on the latest situation following the Taliban takeover of Kabul.