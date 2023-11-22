A Post Malone superfan with a massive back tattoo of the singer’s face has another permanent reminder of the star.

Tauranga builder Daniel Lamberth was pulled up on stage by the US megastar when the rapper spotted his own face on the 23-year-old’s back at his Auckland concert last night.

Lamberth had jumped on his brother Jared’s shoulders to show the star his back tattoo as friends waved a sign asking ‘Postie’ to sign the ink.

The infamously polite singer obliged by hauling Lamberth on stage in front of the 19,000-strong crowd at Western Springs Outer Fields and signing his back.

This morning Lamberth had the initials and hearts scrawled by Postie with vivid marker made permanent at his regular tattoo studio Pain Ink-Corporated in Mount Maunganui.

Post Malone was thrilled to see his face tattooed on the back of Kiwi fan Daniel Lamberth. Photo / Supplied

“So many people asked me what he was like and there’s no word for it. He’s a buzzy guy and so positive and so polite,” Lamberth said of his time on stage with the man born Austin Richard Post.

“I have never been on stage with that many people staring at you and shouting, it was pretty weird but such a cool experience.”

The back tattoo of Post Malone singing into a microphone was inked in April this year and took two sessions totalling around 10 hours.

Daniel Lamberth shows off his Post Malone tattoo with an autograph from the US rapper signed at the Auckland Concert at Western Springs. New Zealand Herald photograph by Kirsty Wynn 21 November 2023

It is just one of six tattoos Lamberth has dedicated to the star and one of the least painful he said.

“I’d say the one on my elbow or my knee was worse. With the back I lay there watching Netflix and had a nap.

Lamberth’s other Post Malone tattoos relate to hits such as a whiskey glass for Broken Whiskey Glass and a Bud Light can with the words ‘don’t want to sober up” - a nod to his song Mourning.

A sword and two playing cards are directly inspired by the heavily tattooed singer’s own body art.

“I also have a tattoo of him balancing beer pong cups on his head which he often does on stage.”

Lamberth wasn’t the only Kiwi lucky enough to spend time on stage with Post Malone.

Auckland musician Rach Godber, 25, joined the star to play hit song “Stay” on guitar as Post Malone sang.

Godber nabbed a few selfies with Postie, confessing she was “literally shaking right now”, before the pair performed together.

Posting to her Tiktok @rachybean the musician said it was “an absolute unreal moment” and thanked the star for “making her dream come true.”

The pair even shared a beer with Post Malone grabbing a beer from the side of the stage and handing it to a nervous Godber.

“Here, I’ve found this helps with the shakes.”

