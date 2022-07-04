Drake joins the Backstreet Boys on stage for an epic collab of the iconic song of 'I want it that way' Video / The Backstreet Boys via Twitter

Drake became the "sixth member" of the Backstreet Boys when he joined the band onstage to perform his favourite song.

The music star made a guest appearance at the boyband's show in Toronto, Canada, on July 2, to sing on their hit track I Want It That Way - and the singer gave a moving speech to the audience telling them why the track means so much to him.

People Magazine reported the star said, "At 13 years old, I had a bar mitzvah, and at my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing, and she asked me if I would dance with her.

"It was the first time I ever felt acknowledged, and it was the first time I ever felt like, you know, I had a shot at being cool."

The star then joked: "If she can see me now, you know what I'm talking about?"

The publication reports the band referred to Drake as their "sixth member" during the special one-off appearance together.

The Candian rapper recently released his new album Honestly, Nevermind, to mixed reviews and he seemingly hit back at the criticism of the record by insisting haters "don't get it yet".

The rapper's latest release debuted on June 17, but was hit with lacklustre reviews with some critics branding the album "dull".

However, the star appeared to have responded during a speech at a subsequent release party in Miami, Florida.

Fox News reported he said: "It's all good if you don't get it yet. That's what we do! We wait for you to catch up. We in here, though, we caught up already. On to the next. My goodness!"

A clip of the moment circulated online showing the rapper making the comments while the song Calling My Name played in the background.

It's believed to have been filmed during a bash at Miami nightclub Gala.