Watch: Controversial comedian punched in head on stage after pouring beer on heckler

A controversial Australian comedian has been punched in the head while on stage during the middle of a show in Queensland on Tuesday night.

Alex "Shooter" Williamson was performing on his Oi Mate national tour when a heckler began to engage with the comedian.

After numerous interruptions during the show, Williamson threw a beer over the punter.

Shocking footage then shows the man walk on stage where Williamson offers to give him the microphone to continue the show.

Instead, the heckler throws a left jab, punching Williamson in the head before security and the comedian's roadies rush on stage to take the heckler away.

"You're a s*** **** aren't ya!" Williamson is heard saying on the microphone as the man was wrestled away.

The crowd then cheered as Williamson returned to the stage to finish his set.

An Australian comedian has been punched in the head on stage in the middle of a gig after he threw beer over an annoying heckler. Photo / Instagram

Williamson told Daily Mail Australia he was expecting the punter to pour a beer on him in retaliation.

Instead, he was punched.

"The bloke was interrupting the show for a continuous four-minute patch, by means of yelling out a series of cliche insults that have never been funny, such as 'that's what your mum said', and such," Williamson said.

"I offered him the mic if he did think I was that funny. But he declined the offer, continued to interrupt, and a lack of security at the venue meant it was up to me to make him leave the venue.

"I poured some beer on his head in protest to his continued disruption, the crowd went wild. He obviously felt emasculated in front of his girlfriend.'

As the man wandered towards the stage he assumed he was either going to accept the microphone he offered earlier, or pour beer on him.

"I was prepared to try catch as much [of the beer] as I could in my mouth. Instead he threw a punch that may have killed a slower comedian."

Alex 'Shooter' Williamson moments after the brutal attack at a hotel in Rockhampton. Photo / Instagram

The next day Williamson took to Instagram showcasing his bruises from being attacked.

He said the next morning he was "pretty sore".

"He gave me a shiner. I've still got to my other show because that's what I do."

It's not the first time Williamson has been attacked on stage.

In October, 2020, the comedian had a glass thrown at him on stage after he launched into a vile tirade at a heckler who was talking during his set.

The 32-year-old was performing in Adelaide on the weekend when his attention was caught by a man "talking about his Jameson" instead of listening to his gig.

Williamson suddenly turned on the audience member, becoming violent and delivering a vicious personal spray.

"You were raised like a ****. I am glad [your parents] are f***ing dead so they didn't have to see their son evolve into such a f***ing useless sack of s**t," Williamson yelled into the microphone to the audience member.

Comedian Alex "Shooter" Williamson was almost glassed after he launched a verbal tirade at an audience member for speaking during his set. Photo / Instagram

The heckler then responded to Williamson's rant, saying he hadn't laughed once during the set.

The comedian, who describes himself as "Australia's loosest bloke", then kicked the man's drink over.

"You open your mouth, you pay the f***ing price," he said before trying to kick the man.

The heckler then threw three glasses at Williamson.

Last March Williamson also stormed off stage to confront a heckler who had been talking throughout his show.

Williamson knocked the heckler's hat off before the man retaliated and hit him over the head with a beer bottle.

"You gonna glass me? You gonna glass me?" Williamson said.

The comedian then stormed off, finishing the bottle of beer and throwing it onto the stage as the crowd cheered.

"I just f***king skolled the glass he glassed me with," he said.