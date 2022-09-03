The Spice Girl's reaction to a Vogue photoshoot suggests a feud with her daughter-in-law is ongoing. Photo / Instagram

The rumoured feud between Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, looks to still be simmering following the former Spice Girl's reaction to a Vogue photoshoot.

Beckham was quick to publicly congratulate her son, Brooklyn, on his recent joint Vogue Hong Kong interview with his wife - but chose not to acknowledge Peltz.

Sharing a picture of the Vogue cover to her own social media, Beckham said she was "so proud" of her son, before tagging him alone in the post.

Eagle-eyed fans noted Beckham also liked a solo image of her son shared from the photoshoot but failed to do the same for the cover shot with his wife.

The Peltz-Beckhams on the September cover of Vogue Hong Kong. Photo / Vogue

It comes as a source tells the Daily Mail Beckham is "heartbroken" over the falling out with her daughter-in-law.

"Victoria loves having all of her children around her, it is how she loves to spend her time the most. She has always been so warm and welcoming to her sons' girlfriends and absolutely adored Nicola from day one," the source said. "But things have got tricky, and it is upsetting for her, she is heartbroken."

The source went on to say the strained relations have been difficult considering how close Beckham has previously been with her oldest child.

"She and Brooklyn have always had such a close relationship; he was her comfort blanket when things were difficult in the Beckham marriage.

"She would also take Brooklyn to events as he was growing up where she would describe him as her date. She has found all of this very difficult."