'Very smitten': Kourtney Kardashian dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, a source has confirmed.

The Kardashian and the musician have reportedly been close friends for a while and the friendship has bloomed into a romance, with a source close to the couple telling Us Weekly Barker is "very smitten".

"Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple," a source told Us.

"They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while," the person added.

Kourtney, 41, and the drummer, 45, first fuelled romance speculation last week when they both shared photos from the swimming pool at the Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home.

Not long before that, eagle-eyed fans were also trying to decode the meaning behind the red rose emoji that Barker left on one of her Instagram posts.

While the match might not have been predicted by many, the pair have long moved within the same social circles and lived in the same Calabasas gated community.

Kourtney has three children with her ex-partner, Scott Disick, whom she separated from in 2015.

Barker has two children from a previous relationship.