George and Amal Clooney were quick to offer a helping hand after a photographer took a tumble on the red carpet. Photo / Screengrabs, @filmser
George Clooney has been praised on social media for springing into action after a photographer fell in front of him at Venice Film Festival on Sunday (local time).
The actor, 63, had been walking the red carpet at the premiere of his new film, Wolfs, when he spotted the tumble.
Clooney and his wife Amal, 46, both rushed forward to assist the photographer, who quickly dusted himself off and resumed snapping pictures of the glamorous couple.
The jovial star made sure he was the centre of the attention at the premiere, cavorting on the red carpet and, to the delight of onlookers, even joining the photographers for a quick turn behind the camera.
Citing several sources, a recent article by the New York Times claimed the A-listers were each paid “more than [US]$35m” to appear in Wolfs; however, Clooney dismissed the claims.
“[It was] an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported,” Clooney told reporters, as quoted by People.
“And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries. I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films.”
His comments came during a discussion about Apple’s decision not to give Wolfsa wide theatrical release in the US, People reports. Instead, the tech giant opted to give the film a limited run in select theatres for a week before making it available on Apple’s streaming service – a call Clooney branded “a bummer”.
“Yes, we wanted it to be released [in theatres],” he said.
“When I did The Boys in the Boat, we did it for MGM, and then it ended up being for Amazon and we didn’t get a foreign release at all, which was a surprise. There are elements of this that we are figuring out. You guys are all in this too. We’re all in this industry and we’re trying to find our way post Covid and everything else, and so there’s some bumps along the way,” he reiterated.
“It is a bummer, of course, but on the other hand, a lot of people are going to see the film and we are getting a release in a few hundred theatres, so we’re getting a release. But yeah, it would’ve been nice if we were to have a wide release.”
Wolfs will be available to stream in New Zealand on Apple TV+ from September 28.