Unlucky in love Bachelor Moses Mackay cosies up with runner-up Shenae Connelly

Bachelor Moses Mackay cosies up with runner up Shenae Connelly. Video / Moses Mackay

After walking away from both his final choices and ending up single not long after the finale on his season of the Bachelor, it appears Moses Mackay has done a U-turn.

The Sol3 Mio singer has been spotted out and about enjoying some quality time in the sun with the show's runner-up, Shenae Connelly, whom he initially rejected for Annie Theis.

Snaps from the pair's public Instagram pages show the seemingly loved-up pair enjoying pancakes and coffee for Sunday brunch before taking in some live music while eating dumplings.

The watch band Connelly wears in the photo is the same one appearing on her wrist in the video, as she and Moses sit close together to watch an outdoor performance. A source told the Herald the pair were also spotted strolling arm-in-arm around Auckland's Victoria Park last week.

It comes after a hectic couple of seasons for the franchise, in which contestants from both the Bachelor and Bachelorette shows appeared to have picked the wrong person. This may have been due to the condensed four-week filming format, which bachelorette Lexie Brown hinted in an Instagram Q&A may have played a part in the choice she made.

Shenae and Moses enjoyed Sunday brunch together before listening to some live music. Photo / @moses_mackay

And now it appears Mackay may have regretted his choice after being spotted on social media and by the public looking cosy with Connelly.

He also no longer follows the original winner Annie Theis on social media and it appears she has unfollowed him as well. The pair revealed at the Bachelor/Bachelorette reunion earlier this month that they had split shortly after filming ended.

In response to the Herald's requests for comment, TVNZ simply said: "TVNZ have nothing to add".

The pair shared snaps of each other enjoying coffee and brunch on their Instagram stories. Photo / @moses_mackay

It comes after Bachelorette Lexie Brown's split with her winner Hamish Boyt, which took place just a day after the double whammy Bach reunion earlier this month.

Boyt then made the most of the transtasman bubble to hop over to Aussie for a holiday, while he and Lexie deleted all traces of each other from their social media accounts.

Answering fans' questions on her Instagram stories shortly afterwards, Lexie replied to a question asking if she missed Boyt with a definitive "Nope".