UK pop star Dua Lipa visits luxury Bay of Islands location ahead of NZ shows

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

British pop star Dua Lipa and her family indulged in wine and New Zealand's natural beauty ahead of her Kiwi shows. Photo / @dualipa

UK pop artist Dua Lipa has finally hit Kiwi shores - and judging by her social media, she and her family are making the most of their short time here.

The Grammy and Brit Award-winning pop star shared a series of photos from a lavish, wine-oriented trip believed to be in the Bay of Islands, ahead of two sold-out shows in Auckland this week.

Dua Lipa is set to perform at Spark Arena on April 2 and 4, marking the end of the transtasman leg of her Radical Optimism tour.

The 29-year-old took to social media last night, sharing images of a day with her family “wine tasting on the edge of the world”.

“AUCKLAND IM SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU TOMORROW,” she captioned the post.

The images appear to show the singer, her 19-year-old brother Gjin, and parents Anesa (née Rexha) and Dukagjin Lipa sampling a variety of wines and also undertaking a boat tour and helicopter ride.

It is believed the whirlwind tour saw the family head north, with one of the pictures tagging idyllic Bay of Islands luxury residences and vineyard The Landing.

Situated near the picturesque Rangihoua Bay, the estate boasts a rolling vineyard “framed by farmland, lush native bush and regenerated wetlands” as well as “spacious” and “breathtaking” residences.

Representatives for the property have been approached for comment.

A video also shows Dua Lipa’s helicopter flying past Rangitoto Island in Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour.

Gjin Lipa (right) with Dukagjin Lipa, Dua Lipa and Anesa Lipa on a wine tasting experience. Photo / @dualipa
Kiwi artist Benee was one of the many commenters on the post, saying “Eee, NZ suits u”.

Others shared their excitement for the upcoming concerts, which have garnered Lipa some rave reviews across the ditch.

It’s set to be the third time the singer has performed in New Zealand – the first being as a supporting act for Bruno Mars in 2018.

In 2022, Lipa also added a second date to the New Zealand leg of her Future Nostalgia tour that November after the first show at Auckland’s Spark Arena sold out.

Dua Lipa will perform two shows at Auckland's Spark Arena on April 2 and 4. Photo / Getty Images
Before the back-to-back performances, she enjoyed a “perfect day” visiting wineries on Waiheke Island and drinking in the sunset from a yacht.

The world tour comes after the artist’s third studio album Radical Optimism was released in May last year.

It was the biggest album debut from a British artist this year and debuted at No 1 on Billboard’s top album sales chart in the US and No 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Dua Lipa Radical Optimism New Zealand Tour 2025

  • April 2, April 4 - Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand.
