UK game show Countdown spells out rude word

The game show host was forced to keep a straight face. Photo / Supplied

Game show viewers in the UK have rushed to social media to point out a hilarious gaffe.

Countdown, hosted by Rachel Riley, showed a rather rude phrase on the screen, sending fans into fits of laugher, The Sun reports.

The show, which involves word and number tasks, showed the anagram 'SLEAZYNOB' on screen. Viewers thought the blunder was more fitting for the comedy version of the show.

"How was this the conundrum in regular Countdown and not Cat Does Countdown?!" a fan tweeted.

"Where's Sean and Jon?!" another said.

An interesting choice of letters. Photo / Supplied

It's the latest hilarious blunder for the show, and host Riley must have seen it all at this point. Days earlier "blowie" appeared on the board, according to The Sun. Comedian Shappi Khorsandi insisted it was a type of fly.

"Orgasmed" also appeared on the show in 2013, leaving viewers in hysterics.

The show was also forced to blur out the word w***** last year.

Countdown has a lengthy history of rude words appearing on screen.

In 2017, Susie Dent, who runs the show's Dictionary Corner, left contestants blushing after giving contestants the letters MTHIAEDHS. She pointed out you could spell s***head with the letters.

Riley tried to keep her composure as she spelled the word out on the board.

The Channel 4 show first debuted in November 1982 and is one of the longest-running game shows in the world.