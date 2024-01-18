The moment a British breakfast TV presenter accidentally kicked his co-host in the head live on air. Video / News.com.au

Former British politician Ed Balls has kicked breakfast television host Susanna Reid in the head in an embarrassing on-air accident.

Good Morning Britain bosses installed a mock four-seater plane for the co-hosts to discuss passenger etiquette, particularly whether it is acceptable for people to put their feet up on the seat in front of them.

Balls sat directly behind his co-host Reid and next to broadcaster Andrew Pierce as the group began the segment.

The show quickly spiralled into chaos when Balls casually swung his legs up onto the chair in front of him, accidentally kicking Reid in the head.

She was seen leaning forward in pain and grabbing her head with both hands.

TV presenter Susanna Reid was kicked in the head accidentally by her co-host and former politician Ed Balls.

A red-faced Balls rushed out of his seat to apologise to Reid and comfort her.

While holding her head, Reid told viewers: “I think we’ve decided it’s not OK [to put your feet on the front seat].

“I don’t know if I can carry on doing the programme, I’m seeing stars!”

Both she and Balls laughed off the painful incident later in the show.

She said: “This is what happened a little earlier – when we were talking about ‘should you put your feet up on the seat’ – you probably shouldn’t kick the person in front in the head.

“Honestly, no lasting damage, although my eyesight did go blurry for about 20 minutes.”

A shocked Ed Balls was extremely apologetic.

An embarrassed Balls, who was formerly the Labour Party’s finance spokesman, then laughed and said: “I thought oomph here [to put his feet on the seat]” as Reid joked back: “And the oomph landed here!” referring to her head.

Viewers took to social media to share their shock.

“Didn’t have @edballs kicking @susannareid100 in the head on today’s Bingo card,” one wrote.

However, some criticised Reid, claiming she was over-dramatic.

“OMG, he didn’t even kick her hard. It was more like a tap. You could see it was a pure accident. She’s so dramatic,” one wrote.

Another said: “I know the Oscars are coming up, but come on …”