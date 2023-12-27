Piers Morgan has hit back at fans who think he appeared in Home Alone 2. Photo / AP

Piers Morgan appears to be quite upset after fans continued their yearly tradition of comparing him to a character in Home Alone 2.

The outspoken talk show host has once again found himself taking to social media to confirm he is not the Pigeon Lady from the hit film.

Brenda Fricker plays the mysterious character who befriends Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) in the festive film.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the UK broadcaster retweeted a fan’s post in which they shared a photo of the character writing “Watching Home Alone lost in New York and forgot Piers Morgan has a role in this film”.

Piers Morgan has hit back at fans who believe he starred in Home Alone 2. Photo / X

It appeared to upset the star who wrote back “It’s.Not.Me” along with two angry swearing emojis.

Fans were quick to react to his tweet with one replying with a photo of the character and Morgan side by side writing “Uncanny”.

The joke began in 2018 when Morgan’s son Spencer shared the image of the character on X writing, “Chilled night watching Home Alone 2,” adding, “Always forget you’re in it @piersmorgan.”

Every year since, fans have jumped on the trend pointing out the similarities between the two.

Home Alone 2 came out in 1992 and has become a much-loved Christmas film with many flocking to watch it each year.

However fans rewatching this holiday season were left shocked by the pizza scene in which Kevin’s brother Buzz (Devin Ratray) was asked to order pizza for the entire family.

At the time the bill equated US$122 according to Esquire, approximately NZ$192. Taking into account inflation in the 31 years since, it’s estimated the pizza would have cost $288 ($454) today.

Fans of film saw Culkin receive his Hollywood Walk of Fame star this month and reunite with his on-screen mum Catherine O’Hara.