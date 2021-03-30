Twitter war: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos vs Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly ordered company executives to launch Twitter attacks on US senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren as the tech giant launches a fightback against its critics.
The Amazon founder, who is the world's richest man and worth more than US$180bn, is said to be dismayed with Amazon officials for not fighting back against "misleading" allegations about the company, according to news website Recode.
Amazon has come under pressure for allegedly using tax loopholes, placing workers under excessive surveillance, unfair pay and inadequate breaks. But the company says it pays twice the state minimum wage and gives workers benefits such as healthcare and dental insurance that are hard to find in low-paid jobs. It has also paid billions in corporation tax in recent years, it claims.
The pressure on the Amazon also coincides with a movement by warehouse workers to form a union, a move fiercely opposed by Amazon leadership.
Bezos's anger at ongoing criticism of the company is said to have sparked a backlash from Amazon insiders on Twitter after Senator Elizabeth Warren criticised it for exploiting tax loopholes.
In an unusually hostile response, Amazon responded through an official Twitter account, describing Warren's tweets "extraordinary and revealing".
On Wednesday, in response to news that former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was planning to visit an Alabama warehouse behind a major union vote, Dave Clark, Amazon's CEO of worldwide consumer, used his Twitter account to hit back at the criticism.
Two days later, that criticism of Sanders was backed up by another post from the official @Amazonnews Twitter account.
Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan also became a target when he questioned claims that Amazon was a "progressive workplace" by alluding to stories of workers' schedules forcing them to "urinate in bottles". Reports of Amazon employees being forced to skip bathroom breaks in order to meet their productivity quotas originated in a 2018 book by British journalist James Bloodworth, who spent time with workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staffordshire, UK.
The official Amazon News account responded to that allegation incredulously, dismissing out of hand the reports of workers urinating in bottles.
That response led to a far more widespread backlash, which eventually prompted Amazon workers to leak official company documents to The Intercept's Ken Klippenstein. Those documents revealed the bottle urination practice was known to managedment and identified as a recurring infraction.
Twitter users immediately began sharing those documents on the social media platform in response to the Amazon News account.
As the online arguments unfolded, attention also congregated around a series of Twitter accounts which claimed to be owned by Amazon employees, with critics questioning the veracity of the accounts.
"I've never felt like it's been bad for me [at Amazon], if anything, Amazon has offered me TONS of opportunities to grow!" said @AmazonFCGary in a post which has now been deleted.
According to news website Gizmodo, at least one account of an employee named Darla, who has just 24 followers, was using a fake photo.
In 2018, reports surfaced that Amazon offered employees a $50 gift card, one day extra of annual leave and free lunch if they defended the company's reputation online.
It is unclear if this new effort is part of the same programme.
Amazon did not respond to requests for information about the Twitter accounts or their legitimacy