Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart starred in the 'Twilight' films.

It’s about bloody time.

The Twilight saga, which became a global phenomenon thanks to five hugely successful films, is reportedly being made into a TV series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication claims a version of Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling books is in the early stages of development at Lionsgate Television.

It’s not known whether producers plan to repurpose the same stories for the small screen, or if they’ll take a different direction.

Given the project is still in its planning stages, a network is not yet attached, with Lionsgate set to shop the rights once it has a clear development plan.

THR further reports Sinead Daly (Raised By Wolves, Dirty John) has been tapped to write the script.

The franchise, which came to an end in 2012 with the release of Breaking Dawn: Part 2, grossed more than $5 billion globally.

The sequel, New Moon (2009), broke box office records at the time of its release, becoming the biggest midnight screening and opening day in history, grossing an estimated $113 million.

It also made bona fide stars of its trio of leads; Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

All three were young, fresh-faced actors when they were cast in the first low-budget film in 2007.

And then, Twilight fever essentially erupted overnight - or it felt like it - with the three rapidly soaring into Hollywood’s A-list.

To make it even more of a tabloid editor’s dream, Stewart and Pattinson quickly found love together off-screen.

After much speculation, and several denials from the two stars themselves, a photographer got the money shot of Stewart and Pattinson holding hands as they boarded a flight in London in November, 2009, just before the release of the sequel.

They split a few months before the release of the final film after four years together.