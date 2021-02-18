TVNZ's A Current Affair host Susie Nordqvist: 'The health scare that changed my life'

Susie Nordqvist is the frontwoman for TVNZ 2's new show A Current Affair, alongside Matty McLean. Photo / Tony Nyberg

It's not often this quiet at Susie Nordqvist's house. After the chaos of our photoshoot, the TV presenter is stealing a moment of calm while her son Arlo, 4, is back at kindy and daughter Indi, 15 months, has a nap.

We're relaxing on the outdoor couch at her home in Auckland's Mount Eden, beneath subtropical palms, as her German au pair Coco tidies in the kitchen. A few kids' toys sit idle on the grassy patch that is usually a hive of children's activity – one Susie likes to watch from the kitchen when she's cooking dinner.

As the new frontwoman for TVNZ 2's new show A Current Affair, alongside reporter Matty McLean, the fact she can now do that during the working week is still novel. Until falling pregnant with Indi and taking maternity leave last year, Susie was best known for her full-time role presenting the news on Three's Newshub Live At 4.30pm.

But her new job on A Current Affair – alongside a producing gig for 20/20 – is part-time with flexible hours.

"As a working mum, it's just a dream," smiles "Susie Newsy", as she calls herself on Twitter.

Indi and Arlo (left) love having more Mum time. Photo / Tony Nyberg

"I knew how successful the show was in Australia. I've always loved current affairs and working on 20/20 meant I could work from home. It ticked quite a few boxes and, of course, Matty was a big drawcard too!" She'd fostered a fondness for the Breakfast weatherman after he'd once given her a ride, in a TVNZ car no less, to her old Newshub office.

Now Susie spends just two days in the studio – one to rehearse the news and entertainment show, the other to record it – before it airs at 7pm each Sunday. Matty provides a local story each week to add to the international mix and there'll be the odd occasion when Susie will too.

"It'll be nice to get back into the field," she says. "I really enjoy meeting people from all walks of life – there are some incredible stories out there."

On the other days, she'll work her own hours from home on 20/20's Australian content – writing, editing and crafting the final show with a video editor.

"Covid has been a catalyst for change for so many companies and the way we work," tells Susie. "TVNZ has been a big part of that and I appreciate it. It makes my life so much easier."

Her old routine meant rushing home from Three to collect Arlo from daycare just before 6pm, then trying to fit in bath, dinner and a little quality time before getting him to bed by 7pm.

"I felt like I was being pulled in many different directions and I know I wouldn't be the only parent who says that," she laughs.

"Both my husband Graham [Wright, who works in insurance marketing] and I had very busy jobs. I like to give everything 110 per cent and I wasn't in some aspects. Work? Yes. But at home, I was slipping a bit. I wasn't always fully present."

Coco – who Susie and Graham joke was the last au pair to enter New Zealand before the borders closed – moved in with the family in September 2019 and the presenter says she's been a godsend, allowing her to make the transition back to work that much easier.

But it wasn't until a health scare that Susie began to reflect on the next chapter and make some life-altering decisions. While 31 weeks' pregnant with Indi, she was struck down by a searing headache that progressed to vomiting and shaking uncontrollably.

Susie Nordqvist: "These years with the kids are precious. I need to be around". Photo / Tony Nyberg

Graham insisted on taking her to hospital, where she was diagnosed with meningitis. Despite it being the viral form of the disease, her symptoms were so bad that her doctor initially thought she had the more dangerous bacterial version. "The doctor told me, 'Meningitis can kill within hours', and that's when it really hit home. It was scary."

A few days were spent in hospital before she returned home and eventually a recovered Susie delivered a healthy baby girl in November 2019. But her time as a patient wasn't completely over.

During her pregnancy, Susie also discovered a growth near her rib cage. The 6cm tumour turned out to be benign, but it was removed last year.

"It's these things that make you take stock of life and what's important," she says. "Then again, in lockdown, there was time to pause and reflect. I thought, 'These years with my children are precious. I need to be around a lot more.'"

After much discussion with Graham, she decided to look for a more suitable position, despite the realisation that a pandemic wasn't the ideal time. But after dropping a line to TVNZ, Susie's efforts paid off when they called her a few months later.

The opportunity to present A Current Affair has come at a pivotal time for the family, with Arlo about to start school. "I'll be able to go to athletic sports days, do parent help ... all the things that are important to be around for."

Even so, leaving Three, her "home" of nine years, was bittersweet. She'd become close to many of her colleagues, including the cohort of new reporter mums and their "Newsbubs", including Samantha Hayes, Melissa Chan-Green and Janika ter Ellen. Ironically, jumping ship has freed up more time to spend with them. "Especially Janika, who works weekends," says Susie. "I was working Monday to Friday. Now, during the week, I'll be able to see her."

The Newsbubs mums! Susie still hangs out with (from left) Melissa, Janika and Samantha. Photo / Are Media

And obviously, there are a lot of familiar faces from her old job who are now at TVNZ, such as Hilary Barry, John Campbell and 20/20 host Carolyn Robinson, plus a few behind-the-scenes colleagues who have all made her feel welcome in her new workplace.

With Graham also working from home two days a week since Covid-19, the couple are forging ahead with a home renovation. The idea is to create a connection between the front and back gardens, where the children will no doubt enjoy playing.

"Arlo's the typical older child – sensible, caring and sensitive," says Susie of the son she thinks is a little like her. "And Indi's a toddler, a bit more rough 'n' tumble. She tries to keep up with Arlo and is into climbing things – the back of couches is a favourite.

"She's got a real personality and her own mind. Arlo has a lot of patience and is a really good big brother, but Indi often wants to destroy his Lego creations, so they're not friends at this stage."

Fortunately, their mum will be around more often to help keep the peace!