TVNZ showcase: Mysterious new dating show, Lego Masters, and all the new local content coming in 2022

Shavaughn Ruakere will host a brand new dating show. Photo / Michael Craig

TVNZ has today unveiled what is coming to Kiwi's screens in 2022.

Promising a "blockbuster line-up" of content, TVNZ has revealed what shows are coming and returning in 2022.

Reality TV

As well as the return of audience favourites Celebrity Treasure Island, RuPaul's Drag Race Downunder and Stan and The Walkers, there are several new reality shows coming to TVNZ.

Despite the back-to-back screening of both franchises this year, new seasons The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are not planned at this stage, a spokesperson says. However, a show known only as TVNZ Dating Show should be enough to fill the void.

Actress and television presenter Shavaughn Ruakere has been announced as the show's host.

The show's synopsis reveals a few details: "A group of sexy singles will head to a tropical island getaway in the search of love, or like, and a massive cash prize!"

Full details will be revealed in the coming months.

Fans of dating shows rejoice because that's not all. Down For Love and The Ex Best Thing will both be screening next year.

"Down For Love follows six young adults living with Down Syndrome," the synopsis says.

"These vibrant Kiwis have the same hopes and dreams as everyone else, and finding a soulmate is top of their list."

Dai Henwood will host Lego Masters. Photo / Supplied

The Ex-Best Thing will follow five ex-couples attempting to find each other a new romance. Who better to help you find a new partner than your former one?

The hotly anticipated Lego Masters NZ also kicks off in 2022, and TVNZ have today announced Dai Henwood will host the reality competition show.

For the food lovers, Snackmasters NZ will feature Kiwi chefs attempting to recreate Aotearoa's famous teats, and BBQ masters will go head-to-head in the new series Cooks on Fire.

And a share of a $200,000 cash prize is teased for 60 seconds, hosted by ZM's Clint Roberts.

"Performers from around the country have just 60 seconds to grab the attention of three celebrity Scouts for their chance to win their share of up to $200,000 in cash and prizes," the synopsis for the show reads.

Other highlights on the reality television front include the return of Celebrity Treasure Island. Comedian Chris Parker recently won this year's competition, and its return represents the format's enduring popularity with TVNZ's audience.

Stan and The Walkers will be back for another season, as will RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, Grand Designs NZ, Eat Well For Less NZ, and Moving Houses.

Drama

For viewers who prefer other formats to reality TV, Under The Vines starring Rebecca Gibney and the film Whina brings the story of Dame Whina Cooper to life.

Brand new series of One Lane Bridge, The Brokenwood Mysteries, Kura, and Ahikāroa will also screen in 2022.

Miniseries Under the Vines is one of TVNZ's highlights for next year. Photo / Supplied

Shortland Street celebrates a huge milestone with its 30th anniversary, and the hospital soap will undoubtedly weave in a dramatic storyline to celebrate.

Comedy

The team who brought us Sione's Wedding will unveil DuckRockers, a prequel to the iconic film.

Kid Sister, a semi-autobiographical series, will tell the story of a Kiwi-Jewish woman.

The team behind Sione's Wedding are bringing back their humour with DuckRockers, a prequel to the film. Photo / Supplied

Have You Been Paying Attention, Give Us A Clue, Patriot Brains, and Wellington Paranormal will all return too.

"Today's announcement demonstrates TVNZ's ongoing commitment to local content and enhancing our digital services to grow audience reach and inspire the conversations of Aotearoa in the year ahead," says chief executive Kevin Kenrick.

TVNZ made note of a digital direction being essential for the success of the network, and Kenrick says they are "focused on driving the digital reach", which includes bolstering OnDemand.

International

As well as the array of local content, TVNZ highlighted some notable shows from its international partners.

A deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group sees TVNZ nab the rights for Ghosts starring Rose McIver, The Drew Barrymore Show, and the CSI and NCIS franchises.

Top British content will continue to screen, including the latest show from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, Trigger Point.

Other titles to look forward to include new seasons of Sir David Attenborough's latest series, Around the World in 80 Days starring David Tennant, and the on-screen adaptation of the best-selling book This Is Going To Hurt.