TVNZ confirms Celebrity Treasure Island to return for Season 7 

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Past winner Matty McLean and Herald Entertainment Editor Jenni Mortimer dissect the latest batch of celebrity contestants on the hit show. Video / Cameron Pitney

Celebrity Treasure Island has been greenlit for a seventh season to air in 2026.

TVNZ confirmed the hit reality show, which sees 18 larger-than-life Kiwi celebrities battling it out to take home the $100,000 cash prize for their charity of choice, will return to TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+ next year.

