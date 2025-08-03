Celebrity Treasure Island has been greenlit for a seventh season to air in 2026.
TVNZ confirmed the hit reality show, which sees 18 larger-than-life Kiwi celebrities battling it out to take home the $100,000 cash prize for their charity of choice, will return to TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+ next year.
“Sharing world-class local content with heart is a key commitment for TVNZ, andCelebrity Treasure Island embodies that," said TVNZ interim chief news and content officer Brent McAnulty.
“Its unique blend of emotion, humour and high-stakes competition sparks conversation and connection across the motu, while amplifying local stories and values.”
Produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand, the reality series received funding as part of NZ On Air’s Non-fiction funding round alongside eligibility for the Screen Production Rebate.
The show first aired in 1997 as Treasure Island and has since spawned two spin-off versions in Australia and Ireland and has become one of New Zealand’s most well-loved reality franchises.Created by Darryl McEwen and produced by Touchdown Television, the show saw fans tune in weekly to watch everyday New Zealanders compete for a $25,000 cash prize. The first season was won by 24-year-old Levi Bowen.
Last year, actor JP Foliaki won Celebrity Treasure Island after competing against actor James Rolleston and former All Black Christian Cullen in a final challenge that lasted longer than any in the reality show’s history.
The actor donated the $100,000 prize to Child Fund Water Run, a charity that provides clean water to children across the Pacific.