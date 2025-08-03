Past winner Matty McLean and Herald Entertainment Editor Jenni Mortimer dissect the latest batch of celebrity contestants on the hit show. Video / Cameron Pitney

Celebrity Treasure Island has been greenlit for a seventh season to air in 2026.

TVNZ confirmed the hit reality show, which sees 18 larger-than-life Kiwi celebrities battling it out to take home the $100,000 cash prize for their charity of choice, will return to TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+ next year.

“Sharing world-class local content with heart is a key commitment for TVNZ, and Celebrity Treasure Island embodies that," said TVNZ interim chief news and content officer Brent McAnulty.

“Its unique blend of emotion, humour and high-stakes competition sparks conversation and connection across the motu, while amplifying local stories and values.”

Produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand, the reality series received funding as part of NZ On Air’s Non-fiction funding round alongside eligibility for the Screen Production Rebate.