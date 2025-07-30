So who is poised to take home the coveted Taskmaster trophy?

Jackie van Beek – actor, writer and director

Jackie van Beek. Photo / TVNZ

The sharply funny Jackie van Beek, known for Educators and The Breaker Upperers, says she’s delighted to be competing against “New Zealand’s most talented idiots” this season.

“Being on the show felt like a throwback to my childhood in which I’d constantly hijack my parents’ dinner parties by dressing up and entertaining the guests with hurriedly rehearsed and often poorly executed back-to-back song-and-dance routines.”

Bree Tomasel – ZM Drive Host

Bree Tomasel. Photo / TVNZ

Bringing her signature wit and wild energy to the mix, ZM Drive and Celebrity Treasure Island host Bree Tomasel swears she’s got bruises from how many times she’s pinched herself after being cast on the show.

“A genuine dream come true for me to be a part of my favourite show with such an incredible cast. I’ve always known that I’m a little bit bats*** but there was really nowhere to hide on this show,” shares the host.

Pax Assadi – comedian, actor and writer

Pax Assadi. Photo / TVNZ

Acclaimed comedian, Billy T nominee, writer and Great Kiwi Bake Off host Pax Assadi is pumped and ready for the chaos to ensue with him and his talented castmates.

“This is going to be chaotic, hilarious, and exactly the kind of beautiful disaster that gets remembered for a millennium (or at least until the next season of TM).”

Alice Snedden – writer and comedian

Alice Snedden. Photo / TVNZ

With more than a decade in the industry under her belt, accomplished comedian Alice Snedden returned to New Zealand from the UK just for the honour of being on the show.

“I had the time of my life publicly humiliating myself for the sake of entertainment, and I’m just enjoying these last moments with friends and family before they are forced to distance themselves.”

Jack Ansett – comedian

Jack Ansett. Photo / TVNZ

Up-and-coming comedian and all-round funnyman Jack Ansett says he feels extremely privileged to be part of the show’s incredible line-up for 2025. Ansett says he’s been begging to be cast for years and finally nabbed his opportunity.

“So grateful TVNZ decided to take a chance on my under-the-table cash bribe. From me, you can expect some big swings (that’ll fingers crossed make Taskmaster history) and some big misses (that I’ll be lodging a Broadcasting Standards complaint about if they’re dared aired).”

Taskmaster NZ will premiere on Monday, August 18 at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+ and continue on Tuesday for a double dose of chaos each week.