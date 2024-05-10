How I Make It Work: Alice Snedden Talks Funny Business

From stratospheric TV hits to taking the stage for standup, there’s no such thing as a normal day in a comedy career.

With more than a decade in the industry under her belt, Alice Snedden has honed her approach to humour. She’s made a job of it, working across standup and television writing — including the stellar Starstruck — and now the UK-based comedian has returned to Aotearoa, albeit briefly, for the New Zealand Comedy Festival.

Auckland is where it all started. Snedden got into the industry 10 years ago, working the bar at seminal Auckland comedy spot The Basement and watching improv comedy show Snort on Friday nights. Picking up a pen she cut her teeth writing, and worked on popular local comedy series Jono and Ben, 7 Days and Funny Girls. In 2018 she was nominated for a Billy T award in 2018; she also stepped into the docuseries arena with her own show, Alice Snedden’s Bad News, which delved into heavy, hot-button topics related to Aotearoa.

And then of course there’s Starstruck, which Snedden co-wrote with Rose Matafeo (who stars in the lead role). The BBC comedy has become a hit here and abroad and helped propel the two talents to career highs.

Now living in London, the New Zealand comedian is back home with a brand-new stand-up show Highly Credible at the festival. “It’ll involve jokes (hopefully) and pathos (less likely),” she tells Viva. It’s bursting with new material. Snedden has been on a hiatus from standup, and the show will give audiences a catch-up on her life from the past three years, delving into everything from dogs to dating.

What has Snedden been up to during her break from standup? 'Highly Credible' may have answers. Photo / Andi Crown

Working in the comedy field across a range of projects, days and weeks can be completely different. “There isn’t really a normal, it varies widely depending on what’s happening,” says Snedden. “I was recently at the Melbourne Comedy Festival for a few weeks doing a show every night and now I’m working from home for the next couple, so there’s no real throughline. It’s a mess.”

It can be chaotic. How does she maintain balance? “I don’t really, I feel stressed a lot,” she says. “But if you can’t print that, I meditate.”

Although it’s full-on, all that work has translated into career success for Snedden. Starstruck was renewed for a third season, and there looks to be a new show in the works with the BBC.

She’s doing well. The money has been a surprise, says Snedden, and it’s an admittedly exciting part of the job. She hopes for long-term financial security, alongside creative fulfilment, and aims to go all the way to Hollywood. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

For those starting out or dreaming of similar success, she recommends dogged determination. “Just keep going until it works. If it’s really what you want to do, don’t stop.”

And what exactly keeps her going? Ahead of the festival, Snedden tells Viva about her work, what inspires her and divulges the best pieces of clothing she’s ever owned.

The best time of the day depends on what’s happening ... On a busy day: evening in bed when everything is done. Or if I have nothing to do: the morning.

I get inspiration from … Life!

When I’m not at work you’ll find me … Sleeping, tenpin bowling, cooking.

Media I follow are … The Spinoff and Instagram.

Including … Amy Sedaris, the funniest best Instagram.

And an album I’m loving is … Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé released 'Cowboy Carter', her eighth studio album, on March 29. Photo / Flying Out

The best TV show at the moment is … Physical: 100. A competition of lovely, incredibly athletic people doing their best; it’s stunning. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Podcasts I’m enjoying are… The Daily, Las Culturistas.

My favourite book is … In Cold Blood. It just left the biggest impression on me. I think it’s the perfect book.

My favourite artist is … Imogen Taylor, for business not personal reasons.

Imogen Taylor, 'Night Eyes (Chestnuts)', 2023. Courtesy of the artist and Michael Lett Gallery. Photo / Samuel Hartnett

Recent clothing acquisitions include … some trousers and shirts from Matt Nash. They’re the best pieces of clothing I’ve ever owned.

The best beauty product is … A good compliment — I love them and I want them.

My favourite shop for fashion or accessories is … Shellshock, Ponsonby Rd, circa 1996.

The best building in Auckland is … My parent’s house; it’s bright pink (not in a way that looks good) and has provided for so many people.

And my favourite suburb is … Grey Lynn. That’s where I grew up and get most excited to return to. I love living there.

A travel destination I’m keen to visit is … Japan. Desperate to go, it looks cool.

The international location with the best buildings is … The Vatican City - I love the Pope’s House.

Celeste is one of Alice Snedden's favourite spots on Karangahpe Rd. Photo / Babiche Martens

If I’m going out it’s probably … Bar Celeste.

And if I’m going for a walk I’ll be heading to … Kakamatua Inlet.

I’m looking forward to … The New Zealand Comedy Festival (for obvious reasons) and also the Readers and Writers Festival — keen to try my hand at reading.

Alice Snedden will perform Highly Credible at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival, taking place from May 7-11 at BATS Theatre Wellington and May 14-18 at Basement Theatre Auckland. She’s also performing at the Best Foods Comedy Gala on May 3 in Auckland and May 4 in Wellington.

Emma Gleason is the deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience), and has worked on Viva for over four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on in Auckland. Recently she’s looked at a Karangahape Rd exhibition of thrashed and threadbare Kiwi band shirts, a good upcoming gig, and Auckland Central Library’s snapshot of New Zealand style.

More culture

Cool creatives and inspiring reads from Aotearoa.

For Melanie Bracewell, the jokes (and Jacinda Ardern impressions) keep coming. The comedian discusses punchlines, cauliflowers, and whether she could be a Silver Fern.

Tayi Tibble trusts the wisdom of her ancestors. The Māori poet and ‘It Girl’ is hailed as the fresh, funny and immensely skilled voice of a generation.

In the studio with Zhu Ohmu. The ceramicist’s sculptural art is a lesson in creative meandering.

Gow Langsford’s stunning art gallery in Onehunga. An assured addition to New Zealand’s contemporary art scene.

Timeline of a media maven. An illuminating look back at Suzanne Paul’s moments in the spotlight.