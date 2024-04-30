Tinariwen will bring their singular Tuareg sounds to Auckland and Wellington this May. Photo / Marie Planeille

Ahead of Tinariwen’s New Zealand shows in May, Abdallah Ag Alhousseyni talks to the New Zealand Herald about how after decades in the industry and traversing the globe, they’re “still fighting through the music”, but reject the term “desert blues”.

Their mesmerising Saharan music and themes have won the group a cult following and legion of famous fans, and after releasing their ninth studio album Amatssou last year, Grammy-winning Tuareg band Tinariwen is returning to New Zealand this month.

Hypnotic, guitar-driven and in many ways indefinable - though categorised as “world music” for much of their career - Tinariwen’s distinctive sound comes from an expansive history and traversal of genres, melding traditional Tuareg music, Malian blues and Arabic pop with influences from UK and American rock music.

“It is a mix of traditional rhythms, electric and acoustic guitars and bass,” explains vocalist Abdallah Ag Alhousseyni, who also plays guitar. “Our lyrics are coming from the ancient Tuareg poetry and talk about the Tuareg issues from the early 1960s to nowadays.”

Though steeped in identity and geography, Tinariwen’s work speaks to a wider audience. “Even if people don’t understand our lyrics, I think there is a kind of universality with what we do and people feel it.”

Often described as “desert blues”, an easy (and easily marketed) moniker, Abdallah prefers a different nomenclature, “assouf”, which he says translates to nostalgia.

The concept of legacy and history extends to the collective nature of the band and its evolving, intergenerational line-up over the past two decades.

Founder Ibrahim Ag Alhabib - who as a child witnessed the assassination of his father, a Tuareg rebel - grew up in refugee camps and built his first guitar using a bicycle brake wire, an oil can and a stick. Later, he secured an acoustic guitar and bandmates, and Tinariwen began to take form.

Their songs spoke of a nomadic life in exile and the desire for freedom, independence and unity, and the music was initially spread via copied cassette tapes. In 1991, they made their first studio recording.

Tinariwen. Photo / Instagram

The band gained international recognition at the turn of the century, performing in France in 1999, releasing a full-length debut album titled The Radio Tisdas Sessions in 2001, and playing at the inaugural Festival au Desert, as well as Womad in the UK that same year. More albums followed, and the band collected famous fans including Chris Martin, Henry Rollins, Brian Eno and Thom Yorke. They’ve performed with Bono, Robert Plant and Carlos Santana, opened for The Rolling Stones and Red Hot Chili Peppers, and collaborated with the likes of Warren Ellis and Kurt Vile. There was a documentary Tinariwen: The Guitars Of The Tuareg Rebellion in 2006. Tinariwen played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup, and earned a Grammy for Best World Music Album in 2012. In 2023, they played at Glastonbury.

Over the years Tinariwen’s line-up has evolved and shifted; as founding members retired or passed away, a new era of Tuareg musicians were welcomed into the band, and continue its philosophy.

Performing in New Zealand will be Abdallah Ag Alhouseyni, Touhami Ag Alhassane, Elaga Ag Hamid and Iyad Moussa Ben Abderrahmane on guitar and vocals, Cheikh Ag Tiglia on bass, and Said Ag Ayad on percussion and vocals. “Each of them bring their own personality, style and songwriting,” Abdallah says.

Tinariwen have earned a cult following and legion of famous fans. Photo / Marie Planeille

The pioneering band has brought Tuareg music to a global audience and, after so many albums and tours, gained a strong cult following. Why does it connect with people around the world? “I think our honesty, our generosity when we play music and how we communicate about our culture through music is part of our success worldwide,” says Abdallah.

Has all that travel changed their sound? They’ve toured considerably in the past 25 years, says Abdallah. “We met a lot of musicians from different areas - I think it has influenced us in some ways,” he says, though said influences are not explicit. “We haven’t changed a lot the way we are composing and doing music, but I think the addition of new members and the way our records are produced make us progress in a good way.”

While travelling is exhausting - they miss home: the silence, food, family and nature - it’s deeply rewarding, Abdallah says. Tinariwen love performing in front of an audience, all the “people around the world who love our music”.

Touring is a nomadic existence, and movement and migration (and the restriction thereof) have always been key themes in their music - messages that continue to resonate for the band and their audience, as well as being wider issues for people globally. Particularly now, in a world he says feels increasingly closed off.

“We used to live in the Sahara as shepherds with no borders between us.” European powers like France established geographic borders which were hardened by conflict and post-colonial independence. “Some of us became Malian, Algerian or Nigerian, but we are the same people,” explains Abdallah. “Now the borders between Algeria and Mali are closed, Niger borders are closed. There are conflicts between Morocco and Algeria. Niger, Mali and Burkina are ruled by a military junta.” There have been over 100 coups across the African continent since 1950.

Attacks aren’t uncommon. In 2013, the band was ambushed by militants; Abdallah Ag Lamida was abducted while trying to save his guitars, though later released.

The Tuareg, a traditionally nomadic ethnicity of the Berber group that’s indigenous to the Maghreb region, have faced marginalisation and displacement. “Most of us have been obliged to leave the Azawad [north of Mali], where we lived for centuries, to the Algerian borders because we [the Tuareg] are considered as terrorists,” he says.

“Honestly, this year was a sad year for our people. We were forced to leave our territory, the Azawad - it is a real catastrophe for us,” he says. “But we are still fighting through the music. We will tour in North America, in Europe, UK, in the Middle East as well this year, and spread the word about our culture and people!”

And, come May, they’ll bring that message to New Zealand too.

This is their second time visiting - they played at Womad in 2012 - and they’re looking forward to it, as well as meeting with some of our local artists. “We have a friend who wants to introduce to some Pasifika musicians like Leao,” he says of the Samoan rock project helmed by David Feauai-Afaese.

In-person cultural exchange is an integral part of touring, adding meaning and value for artists and audiences alike. Abdallah says they’re excited to share Tuareg culture with Kiwis, who will get to experience Tinariwen’s singular sound in Auckland and Wellington.

Tinariwen will play Auckland’s Powerstation on May 29, and Wellington Opera House on May 30.

Emma Gleason is the New Zealand Herald’s lifestyle and entertainment deputy editor. Based in Auckland, she covers culture, fashion and media.