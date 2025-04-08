Advertisement
TVNZ Commissions The Chase New Zealand, Filmed In Australia

The host for The Chase New Zealand is yet to be announced, but keen participants can apply now. Photo / NZME Composite

New Zealand is finally getting its own version of popular British television quiz show The Chase.

TVNZ confirmed today it has commissioned a four-episode special of The Chase New Zealand.

The local version will follow the same format as the original show in which contestants play against a professional quizzer, known as the ‘Chaser’, who attempts to prevent them from winning a cash prize.

Casting is underway to find New Zealanders keen to show off their general knowledge prowess. Kiwis taking part as contestants will go head-to-head with The Chase Australia’s Chasers, including the possibility of global superstar ‘The Governess’, Anne Hegerty.

Those who fancy their chances can apply online now.

New Zealanders taking part as contestants will go head-to-head with The Chase Australia’s Chasers, including the possibility of ‘The Governess’, Anne Hegerty. Photo / NZ Herald
The show’s host and premiere date are yet to be announced but TVNZ confirmed that ITV Studios Australia has been commission to produce the limited run, with filming taking place in Sydney, Australia. Successful applicants will have to cover their own travel and accommodation costs.

The Chase is one of the most successful and longest running game shows on UK television and has become a successful international franchise as well. Regional versions of the show have been made in Australia, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Greece, Israel, Norway, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, The Netherlands, Turkey and the United States

Nielsen figures collected in 2024 report that two out of three Kiwi’s watched The Chase in 2024.

More to come.

