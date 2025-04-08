The host for The Chase New Zealand is yet to be announced, but keen participants can apply now. Photo / NZME Composite

New Zealand is finally getting its own version of popular British television quiz show The Chase.

TVNZ confirmed today it has commissioned a four-episode special of The Chase New Zealand.

The local version will follow the same format as the original show in which contestants play against a professional quizzer, known as the ‘Chaser’, who attempts to prevent them from winning a cash prize.

Casting is underway to find New Zealanders keen to show off their general knowledge prowess. Kiwis taking part as contestants will go head-to-head with The Chase Australia’s Chasers, including the possibility of global superstar ‘The Governess’, Anne Hegerty.

Those who fancy their chances can apply online now.