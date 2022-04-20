TVNZ's Breakfast team are one presenter down after a positive Covid diagnosis. Photo / Supplied

Matty McLean won't be appearing on the Breakfast couch for a few days.

The TVNZ host shared he'd tested positive for Covid-19 on an Instagram reel this morning.

"The novel coronavirus must've seen my cocky messages to my friends exclaiming how amazing it was I hadn't been infected yet," he wrote alongside a clip of his positive RAT.

"Feeling fine, but obviously hunkering down at home for a bit. See you soon!"

It comes as Breakfast welcomes a new-look lineup with former Al Jazeera anchor Kamahl Santamaria. He's replacing John Campbell, who has moved into a new role as the network's chief correspondent.

He's not the first TV host to come down with Covid. Early last month TVNZ deputy political editor Maiki Sherman shared on Twitter that she and her whānau were Covid-positive.

And following TVNZ Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson being off-air last month after potential contact with a positive Covid-19 case, her more recent absence prompted speculation she had indeed contracted the virus. However, according to her Instagram, it appeared she was on a family holiday rather than in Covid-induced isolation.

A spokesperson for TVNZ says, like many Kiwi organisations, they are feeling the impact of Covid but "at this stage", aren't down on presenter numbers.

"Under previous lockdowns we operated a split team system for our newsroom. Since Aotearoa moved into the Red traffic light setting our teams have come together and we are using regular testing, masking and social distancing alongside robust health and safety protocols, to keep our people safe."

Asked if there's a chance some old favourite faces may be waiting in the wings, the spokesperson told the Herald the company is "fortunate" to have several presenters who work across numerous programmes and are "very used to covering for each other, which allows presenters to travel for certain stories or take scheduled holidays".

A spokesperson for Discovery, which owns Three and Newshub, told the Herald its business has not been immune to the "unprecedented disruption" of Covid and that "strict policies" are in place "to ensure we keep our people safe and continue to be a trusted source of information during this critical time".