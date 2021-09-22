TV personality Suzanne Paul collapses during Zoom event

Household name Suzanne Paul has collapsed during a Zoom event this morning.
The event was a lockdown special for the Ryman community.
Her family says she is now feeling fine, but is undergoing medical checks in hospital as a precaution.
The infomercial queen was apparently "mortified" about not being able to finish the call. She has been bombarded with messages of support, and thanked everyone for their concern.
Stuff reported the infamous infomercial hostess was diagnosed with cancer last year.
Paul also announced her engagement to actor and drummer Patrick Kuhtze in March last year.
They planned to be in Bangkok where Kuhtze would pop the question over a romantic meal, but lockdown saw them stuck in New Zealand, where they got engaged during an episode of Married at First Sight.