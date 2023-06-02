Tupac Shakur's sister, Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur, will accept the star on the musician's behalf at a ceremony on June 7. Photo / Getty Images

Tupac Shakur's sister, Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur, will accept the star on the musician's behalf at a ceremony on June 7. Photo / Getty Images

Tupac Shakur is receiving a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late rapper is being honoured 26 years after he was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

The prestigious ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday, June 7 and will be accepted by Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur - the rapper’s sister - on his behalf, according to People.

Radio host Big Boy will emcee the event and guest speakers will include Allen Hughes, the director of the TV documentary series Dear Mama about Shakur and his mother, and Jamal Joseph, a former member of the Black Panther Party and the Black Liberation Army.

Shakur’s plaque is set to be the 2758th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary,” Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, shared in a statement. “This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come.”

The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

“Surely, as one of L.A.’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars,” Martinez said.

The news comes just two weeks after the announcement that a street in California will be named after Shakur in his honour.

It was decided after a unanimous vote by the city council that an Oakland street will pay homage to the rapper and his life.

The stretch of MacArthur Boulevard which sits between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue will be known as Tupac Shakur Way. The All Eyez On Me rapper once lived on MacArthur Boulevard, making the dedication even more meaningful.

Shakur was born in Harlem, New York City, but lived in Oakland in the early 1990s. During a 1993 interview, the rapper revealed that he got his “game” from the California city.

A hologram of deceased rapper Tupac Shakur performs onstage during day 3 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Photo / Getty

“When I got to Oakland that’s when I learned the Game,” he said. “I give all my love to Oakland, if I’ma claim somewhere I’ma claim Oakland.”

The Tupac Shakur Foundation will pay for the commemorative signs and plaques, according to NBC News. It is not yet known when the renaming will take place.

The legislation says the street tribute to Shakur will remind us of the late rapper’s “contributions to Oakland and our communities through the celebration of art and culture as an awakening tool towards changes in society”.

The mayor of Oakland declared that June 16 2016 - the rapper’s birthday - will be known as Tupac Shakur Day in honour of his dedication to the California community.