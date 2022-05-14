Fred Ward served in the US Air Force for three years and worked as a lumberjack in Alaska before making it big in acting. He passed away at the age of 79.

Fred Ward served in the US Air Force for three years and worked as a lumberjack in Alaska before making it big in acting. He passed away at the age of 79.

Actor Fred Ward has died, aged 79.

The news of the Tremors star's death was confirmed by his publicist Ron Hoffman, but he did not provide a cause or location, respecting his family's wishes.

About his May 8 passing, Hoffman told PEOPLE: "It was Fred Ward's wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Centre."

So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred. pic.twitter.com/WLOB0iVwkd — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) May 13, 2022

Actor Kevin Bacon, who starred alongside Ward in tremors wrote: "So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms I couldn't have asked for a better partner.

"I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred."

RIP, Fred Ward, a great character actor whose big shot at leading man status, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, unfortunately flopped, but who kept giving great, lived-in performances for the rest of his career. pic.twitter.com/X3NnD3PgnX — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) May 13, 2022

After being born and raised in San Diego, Ward - who worked in Hollywood for more than four decades - served in the US Air Force for three years and worked as a lumberjack in Alaska and other odd jobs before breaking into acting.

After working in television, he got his big break with the 1974 movie Ginger in the Morning, before going on to appear in shows such as Quincy, M.E., and The Incredible Hulk.

RIP Fred Ward. He always elevated the films he was in. pic.twitter.com/eigaiEbn4n — Alex Winter (@Winter) May 13, 2022

The Golden Globe winner went on to add The Right Stuff and Henry and June to his credit list, among other projects, including the 1996 sequel to Tremors and worked alongside Alec Baldwin and Jennifer Jason Leigh in Miami Blues, playing Officer Hoke Moseley. In the 2000s, Fred appeared in shows such as Grey's Anatomy and ER.

His last project was the 2015 series True Detective - which also starred Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey - as the character Eddie Velcoro.

Ward is survived by his wife Marie-France Ward - who he was married to for 27 years - and his son Django Ward, from a previous relationship.