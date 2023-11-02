Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are set to welcome a baby boy any day now. Photo / Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting ready to welcome their first baby together, and it should be here any day now. However, the punk rocker may have let a very important detail slip.

The couple are expecting a baby boy after Kardashian, 44, announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert back in June.

And this week, Barker, 47, may have unveiled their baby’s name, after revealing they are expecting a “Halloween baby”, who he referred to as “Rocky”.

“There was a benefit in Hawaii that we [Blink-182] were gonna do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due,” Barker shared on the One Life One Chance podcast, reports news.com.au.

Podcast host Toby Morse expressed his fondness of the name, which was made famous by Sylvester Stallone’s iconic Rocky franchise. Barker then responded: “He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina, like, doing front kicks and push-ups.”

It is still not certain if “Rocky” is just a placeholder name during the couple’s pregnancy.

Travis Barker has rushed home from his band’s European tour for an "urgent family matter". Photo / Getty Images

It comes after Kardashian and Barker’s unborn baby needed life-saving medical treatment, which saw the reality star rushed to hospital in September.

Many thought Kardashian was going into labour after Barker cancelled several shows at the last minute while on Blink-182′s European tour.

The pop-punk band was planning to kick off their international tour in Glasgow on September 2. However, the drummer fled home to LA on account of an “urgent family matter”, Blink-182 announced on Twitter at the time.

It soon came to light that Kardashian had suffered a terrifying health scare, with the Lemme owner taking to Instagram to thank “incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life”.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mum, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's unborn baby boy had to undergo life-saving surgery. Photo / Instagram

Barker and Kardashian, who tied the knot in Portofino in May 2022, have opened up in the past about their struggles to conceive and have been candid about their fertility treatments, which they started back in 2021.

During season two of The Kardashians, the health guru explained how physically draining she had found IVF [in-vitro fertilisation] to be.

“My health is still impacted because it’s hormones, and mentally, it definitely took a toll … I think being happy is what’s important, and being a good parent to my kids. We’re just embracing that whatever is meant to be, will be,” she shared.

After a year, the couple decided to stop the IVF process.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after tying the knot. Photo / Disney+

“We are officially done with IVF,” she revealed. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

And that it did. Kardashian announced her pregnancy mid-year at her husband’s concert in Los Angeles.

While standing in the audience at the show, Kardashian held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant”, in a nod to a scene from the band’s All The Small Things music video.