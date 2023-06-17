Kourtney Kardashian revealed the news to her husband Travis Barker during his concert with band Blink-182. Video / @concertkate

Since Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44, announced her pregnancy by way of a “Travis, I’m pregnant” sign held up at her husband’s Blink 182 concert yesterday, fans have flooded the internet with over five million well wishes, but little has been shared by her family.

Sister Kim commented on the post - which shows footage of Kardashian Barker holding up her sign and her husband leaping off stage to embrace her - with a string of emojis. She also shared the video to her own Instagram stories, followed by the original footage from Blink 182′s All the Small Things video which inspired Kardashian Barker’s stunt.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's pregnancy stunt has been called out by some fans who claim her husband would have known prior to his wife's very public announcement. Photos / Instagram

But Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and mother Kris are yet to publicly celebrate the news.

One fan noted: “Kim congratulated where the hell are the rest of the family? [sic]”

Meanwhile, not everyone believed the announcement, which suggested the mother-of-three was revealing the news to her drummer husband for the first time. However fans have come to Kardashian Barker’s defence.

“Who cares if he already knew. They tried really hard to have a baby. I’m rooting for them,” wrote one fan referring to the couple’s IVF struggle as documented on The Kardashians.

Another wrote: “So many sad people on the internet. He obviously knew. This is just how they chose to do their pregnancy announcement and it is super cute” and similarly, another commented " ... what is wrong with everyone? Congratulations Kourtney.”

The Lemme and Poosh founder has three children with her former partner, Scott Dissick: Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10. And Barker, 47, has three children with his ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

But Kardashian Barker was filmed telling her mother in an episode of The Kardashians that she and her then fiance wanted a baby that was a product of the two of them to add to their blended brood.

Following years of friendship, in which Barker has since revealed he always had a crush on the reality TV star, the pair began dating in 2021.

In October the same year, Barker proposed and his wife-to-be shared the news with photos from the carefully choreographed beach-side proposal. She wrote in the caption, “forever @travisbarker.”

The couple, known for their theatrical, frequent PDAs, went on to marry in three ceremonies: A Las Vegas wedding in April 2022, which didn’t include getting a marriage licence - that would come in their second wedding in Santa Barbara - and for their third wedding, they celebrated with an extravagant ceremony in Italy designed and hosted by Dolce & Gabbana.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after tying the knot. Photo / Disney +

After documenting their fertility journey, which included IVF and some alternative methods thought to boost their chances including a vaginal steam, a Panchakarma cleanse and a ginger foot bath, Kardashian Barker announced she was “done with IVF”, citing the toll it had taken on her body and her mental health.

“My health is still impacted because it’s hormones, and mentally it definitely took a toll,” she wrote on Instagram.

In May this year, a fan commented on an Instagram post asking if the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters was pregnant.

According to Bang! Showbiz, the entrepreneur responded: “the after affects [sic] of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much) ... also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?”

Kardashian Barker then deleted the post.







