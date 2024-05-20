Sienna Miller attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet during the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Actress Sienna Miller and her 11-year-old daughter have turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival with their striking similarities.

The 42-year-old star and Marlowe, along with Miller’s partner Oli Green, 27, attended the glitzy event on Sunday to promote the actress’s new film Horizon: An American Saga. However, it was her daughter’s rare carpet premiere that captivated the crowd.

Marlowe wore a white dress accessorised with a satin pink bow and paired with black strappy sandals as she stayed close to her mum.

Sienna Miller’s daughter Marlowe, 11, joins the actress and her boyfriend Oli Green at Cannes Film Festival https://t.co/anOWaIJ8tL pic.twitter.com/OfdZgYyXN6 — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) May 20, 2024

Miller is notoriously private about her daughter and has only brought her along to one other public event - a rare public appearance at New York Fashion Week in 2023.

The only other time Marlowe has been seen in the public sphere was in a spread for Vogue.

Marlowe is the child of the actress and Tom Sturridge. Miller and Sturridge dated between 2011-2015. After their split, she went on to date Green, with whom she shares a 4-month-old daughter.

The actress wasn’t the only one who welcomed her family onto the carpet at the film’s premiere. Elsewhere, Kevin Costner, 69, bought along five of his children.

Costner fathers seven children including Annie, Lily and Joe with his ex-wife Cindy Silva. Son Liam with ex Bridget Rooney and three children, Cayden, Hayes and Grace with his second ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner.

Cayden Wyatt Costner, Kevin Costner, Grace Avery Costner and Hayes Costner attend the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet during the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Miller first shot to fame in the early 2000s with her performances in the films Layer Cake and Alfie. But, despite being popular with fans, the actress’s career hasn’t seen major success - until now.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, brand and culture expert Nick Ede claimed Miller could be about to “steal the crown to become the UK’s biggest Hollywood star”.

“Sienna’s been looking after herself and got herself red carpet ready knowing this is going to be her big return to the big screen and knowing all eyes will be on her,” he said. “She’s done everything right and she commands the Croisette” also known as the beating heart of Cannes.

Sienna Miller, Marlowe Sturridge and Oli Green attend the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo / Marc Piasecki, FilmMagic

Ede said that while she has been “bypassed” by directors for years, she is about to step out of the shadows and be recognised for her work rather than her famous partners like Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Craig and Jude Law.

“Miller is back at the top of her game and wowing the crowds in Cannes with her stylist clothes, fabulous looks and wonderful acting in the new Kevin Costner movie Horizon,” he said.

It is a comment with which Costner appears to agree, with the Daily Mail reporting he said of his co-star: “I think she’s one of our great actresses. Her outward beauty is undeniable, but she’s so skilled as an actress.”