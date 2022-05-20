The Topp twins have tested positive for Covid-19 amid their cancer battle. Photo / Facebook/Topp Twins

Kiwi entertainment legends Jools and Lynda Topp, who in March announced they are both fighting breast cancer, have contracted Covid-19.

The sisters spent their birthday together last weekend, after not being able to see each other for more than four months during their cancer treatments.

They have now both tested positive for Covid-19.

According to an update on the twins' Facebook page, they are both home now but having to fight further health issues after the Covid diagnosis.

"Jools and Lynda are home now but unfortunately both have tested positive for Covid, they are doing ok and resting and are both under the care of there medical teams and family and friends," the update said.

Update The Twins would like to thank everyone for their kind and wonderful birthday wishes. Jools & Lynda are home now... Posted by Topp Twins on Friday, May 20, 2022

In an interview with TVNZ's Sunday in March, the sisters shared that Jools was first to be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 at the age of 48. She endured gruelling chemotherapy and the removal of her left breast which enabled her to recover.

However, last year she began to feel unwell again and shortly after, sister Lynda found out she also had breast cancer.

"So, all of a sudden, boom. In Covid, I can't be with Jools. I came out of the office at St George's Hospital and I sat in the car. I just burst into tears," Lynda shared with the show.

"I don't know what's harder - having cancer or not having Jools here," she added.

After having to spend months apart because of Covid-19, and having to cancel their shows because of the pandemic, the virus has dealt the legendary sisters another cruel blow and they are now both fighting it, but having to be apart again.

Before their Covid diagnosis this week, the twins were able to spend their birthday together last weekend.

"Best present together again," was written on a photo of Lynda and Jools, finally reunited.

It’s been 4months & 13 days since we’ve seen each other. So nice to be together for our birthday. Lynda & Jools Posted by Topp Twins on Friday, May 13, 2022

The pair became Kiwi television staples with their show The Topp Twins, where they played characters Camp Mother and Camp Leader, and Ken and Ken.