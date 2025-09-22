Advertisement
Tom Holland rushed to hospital, filming halted, after accident on Spider-Man set

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Actor Tom Holland was rushed to hospital after a stunt went awry on the set of the latest Spider-Man movie.

Filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was halted at Leavesden Studios in Watford, outside London, on Friday last week after an accident in which it’s believed fell, cracked his head and had to be treated for concussion.

