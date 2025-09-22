An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman told The Sun “We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford.

“An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care.”

Holland, 29, began acting aged nine but achieved worldwide fame playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in six Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films, starting with Captain America: Civil War in 2016.

In 2017, Holland became the youngest actor to play a title role in an Marvel film in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Sequels, Far From Home(2019) and No Way Home (2021), each grossed more than US$1 billion ($1.71b) at the box office worldwide with the latter earning the title of the highest-grossing film of the year.

In June last year the actor shared plans to take a year off acting, saying that producing and playing the lead role in Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room was “tough”.

“We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure,” he admitted.

At the Golden Globes in January it was revealed Holland is engaged to his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Zendaya. The pair went public with their relationship in 2021.

Holland got down on one knee over the Christmas period, proposing with a 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from the London-based, New Zealand-born luxury jeweller Jessica McCormack.

In December 2010, stunt performer Christopher Tierney was injured during a preview of Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Tierney fell 6.4m off a piece of scenery when his harness was not connected to the safety cord, leaving him to freefall through the stage and into the orchestra pit.

It was the fourth major accident to occur during the show’s preview period, which was already plagued by technical issues. When the production closed in January 2014, it had made a loss of US$60 million ($102.6m) – a Broadway record.