Tom Holland explains how dyslexia and ADHD shape his creative journey on and off screen. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Holland has admitted having dyslexia and ADHD can make new acting roles “intimidating”.

The 29-year-old actor has previously revealed he has the learning condition but mentioned attention deficit hyperactivity disorder for the first time as he discussed how play “really does help” him with creative pursuits.

He told IGN: “I have ADHD and I’m dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating.

“Sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character.

“So any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative and forces you to think outside the box and make changes that might be in an instruction manual or might not be in an instruction manual that just promotes healthy creativity. And I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better.”