He spoke to Sonia Gray in the latest episode of No Such Thing as Normal.

“Ironically … it’s quite difficult for me to write stuff that’s not fiction,” he says. “So I think I’ve taught myself to write fiction. And I can kind of write an email. But that’s about it. If I have to write anything else, I’d find it incredibly difficult.

“I think whatever part of your brain does creative writing, I’ve developed that … but the other part of my brain is still dyslexic. I didn’t develop that non-creative writing [ability].”

Dom was 30 when he was finally diagnosed with dyslexia. At school, he spent much of his time in the special ed class.

“Special education was pretty much a holding cell’, says Dom. “They just chucked all the kids that [they] didn’t know what to do with [in there].”

He says he was told and made to feel stupid.

“And I guess part of me sort of thought ‘I don’t think I am’ but then if your teachers are telling you that – well, I guess that’s their job, they must know what they’re talking about”.

Despite all the accommodations and supports now in place, many dyslexics still find school a traumatic experience.

Researchers at England’s University of Cambridge who have studied the dyslexic brain say we need to stop thinking about what’s wrong with them, and instead ask what they’re really built to do.

The 2022 study validates what most dyslexic people already know – they seem to have enhanced abilities in discovery, invention and creativity.

It also found that from an evolutionary perspective, dyslexic thinkers were essential to the survival of the human species. The researchers say people with developmental dyslexia are designed to explore the unknown and this played a vital role in humans adapting to changing environments over time.

“Schools, academic institutes and workplaces are not designed to make the most of explorative learning. But we urgently need to start nurturing this way of thinking to allow humanity to continue to adapt and solve key challenges,” said lead author Dr Helen Taylor.

One small and easy way to nurture the dyslexic brain is to encourage – not criticise – movement.

Eleven-year-old Oliver goes to Auckland’s Summit Point School, which is set up for dyslexic and neurodivergent kids. But until the age of 8, he attended a mainstream school.

He regularly got into trouble for fidgeting and moving around.

“I struggle with sitting still and, like, concentrating. It’s really hard to just listen, or stuff like that ... I just can’t stop moving,” he says.

“It made me very mad and frustrated. I just didn’t want to be at school any more.”

The need to move is not often connected with dyslexia, but one dyslexic researcher says it’s vitally important. Dr Ruth Gibbons is a social anthropologist and lecturer at Massey University. She describes dyslexia as a ‘full-body experience”, and says dyslexics should be encouraged to move when they are learning or working.

After observing some of her students, she came up with a solution in a classic case of Kiwi ingenuity.

“I put together some courses for my students who are dyslexic … And I thought, I can’t have these students sit still, for hours on end, while I do this workshop. So I went out to the garage, and I got this piece of wood and put a door handle on it.”

She developed that foot fidget board into the “Tylt” – winning an international Red Dot design award for the concept.

The Tylt board helps neurodiverse learners like dyslexics who struggle to sit still.

“We have had 80% of people using the prototype for five hours plus a day because they say it makes so much difference to their ability to concentrate and feel calmer about what they are doing.”

Dom Hoey, who describes himself as a chronic fidgeter, tried the Tylt and said it was ‘magic’. “I’m suddenly super relaxed”, he said.

Gibbons says we need to be in conversation with dyslexics about what works for them. “We need to change to a model [of learning] that empowers dyslexics. Allowing them to move is a great start”.

