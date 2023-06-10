Tom Holland stars in Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room. Photo / AP

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has announced he’s taking a break from acting following his most recent job.

The 27-year-old actor revealed he is officially on a career hiatus, telling Extra that producing and playing the lead role on his new Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room was “tough.

“We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure,” he admitted.

While Holland enjoyed playing the challenging role, he added that the experience “did break him.

“I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was,” he said.

In the crime thriller series, he plays Danny Sullivan, a young man arrested for a shooting at Rockefeller Center in New York City in 1979, starring alongside Emmy Rossum and Amanda Seyfried.

Holland revealed he’s been using his time off to catch up with family and friends and find some hobbies.

“You know, I’ve been going to the garden centre and buying plants and doing my best to keep them alive,” he said.

“I’ve just been trying to be a regular bloke from Kingston and just relax.”

His announcement comes weeks after he told Entertainment Weekly that the role spurred him to stop drinking.

He told the outlet that he had been sober for more than a year.

“I’m no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action-movie thing,” he told EW. “But the mental aspect, it really beat me up and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality.”

He’s previously taken a step back from social media to take care of his mental health.

“I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” he told fans in an Instagram post last year.

“I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

The Crowded Room premiered on June 9 on Apple TV+.