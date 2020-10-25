Kiwi jewellery designer Jessica McCormack 'still gets a buzz' when celebrities wear her pieces

New Zealand-born jeweller Jessica McCormack is now based in London. Photo / File

A New Zealander whose jewellery pieces are worn by A-list celebrities across the world says she "still gets a buzz" whenever she sees a famous customer wearing one of her designs.

London-based Kiwi Jessica McCormack has a long list of celebrity customers, including the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, as well as Victoria Beckham, Lily James, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, among others.

Designs from her brand Mayfair have been worn on red carpets all over the world.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Kiwi said it is "truly the nicest feeling" to see her pieces being worn.

"The brand is 12 years old now, and that sense of excitement still feels as strong as it did when we first launched," she said.

"Seeing the pictures come through from a red carpet event, or spotting someone on the table next to me at a restaurant wearing a pair of Gypsets [one of her most popular earring styles] – I still get that buzz."

The Duchess of Sussex famously wore a diamond Tattoo pendant designed by McCormack during her speech in Wellington to mark the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in 2018.

Meghan Markle wearing one of McCormack's pieces in Wellington. Photo / Getty Images

She has since worn Mayfair's Chi Chi Rose Gold and Diamond Bracelet at a school visit in Essex, and the brand's Signature Sapphire Heart Button Back Ring when she attended Wimbledon in 2019.

Markle wearing a Mayfair bracelet. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham and Rosie Huntington-Whitley are two of McCormack's other celebrity customers, who have posted snaps of themselves wearing the Kiwi's designs on Instagram, including her bestselling Gypset earrings.

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham was snapped on Instagram wearing a pair of the bestselling Gypset earrings. Photo / Instagram

"Gypsets are the perfect piece of jewellery – you can wear them anywhere, and with anything, it doesn't surprise me when clients tell me they sleep in them. I never take mine off," McCormack told the Daily Mail.