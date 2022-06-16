Tom Hanks was seen with his hands shaking while giving a speech at the Gold Coast Elvis premiere. Video / Caroline Russo

Tom Hanks was seen with his hands shaking while giving a speech at the Gold Coast Elvis premiere. Video / Caroline Russo

A video of Tom Hanks delivering a speech on stage at the Australian premiere of the new Elvis biopic has sparked concerns for his wellbeing.

The Oscar-winning actor, 65, gave a speech ahead of the screening on the Gold Coast earlier this month – and his hands appeared to shake as he held the microphone.

Hanks – who stars as Elvis' manager Tom Parker in the Baz Luhrmann-directed movie – briefly attempted to switch hands as he spoke on stage during the June 4 event.

"There is no better place in the world to make a motion picture than right here on the Gold Coast," he told the audience, before making a cheeky reference to a major Aussie liquor store chain.

"I've shot films in Morocco and Los Angeles and New York City and Seattle and in Berlin. None of them have what the Gold Coast have, and what is that? Two words. None of those other cities have Dan Murphy. What a man, who I got to know quite well."

The actor appeared to try to control his shaking hand by placing his left hand at the bottom of the microphone, below the right, but it didn't seem to work.

The actor could be seen using both hands to control the shaking. Photo / Youtube

"We had an absolutely magnificent time with you all," Hanks continued, to the delight of fans.

"There is something about the people and the place of the Gold Coast that makes everyone walk around with a confident look on their face. We were a part of that. Your confidence, joy and zest for life comes through in our motion picture."

The Hollywood star finished up by declaring: "You have a wonderful proactive golden son in Baz Luhrmann who loves Australia more than kangaroos, more than Dan Murphy."

Catherine Martin, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Baz Luhrmann, Tom Hanks at the Gold Coast premiere. Photo / Getty Images

Hanks stars in Elvis alongside 30-year-old US actor Austin Butler in the titular role, while Olivia DeJonge stars as Presley's wife, Priscilla.

The film was shot on the Gold Coast in Queensland in 2020, when Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson infamously contracted Covid-19.

Elvis premieres in Australia and New Zealand cinemas on June 23.