The Tinder Swindler trailer. Video / Netflix

The tables have turned on the man known as the Tinder Swindler.

Shimon Heyada Hayut, better known as Simon Leviev, has reportedly lost US$7000 ($10,000) in a scam to a famous Instagram influencer.

Richnana allegedly messaged Leviev on the platform, posing as a woman whose boyfriend worked for Meta (Instagram's parent company).

She then told him her boyfriend could verify his profile, giving him the coveted blue tick mark next to his name.

Leviev sent her the money through Paypal, reports TMZ. He then realised he'd been scammed.

Who is the Tinder Swindler?

Leviev rose to fame this year after Netflix released the Tinder Swindler, a documentary exploring allegations he had swindled women out of millions on the dating app.

He was born Shimon Hayut in Israel, then reinvented himself as Simon Leviev, the fictional son of diamond billionaire Lev Leviev.

He wooed women through Tinder, leading them to fall in love with him, and asked them for money by claiming he was in danger and had no access to his credit cards.

He used their money to dine at expensive restaurants, fly on private planes, and stay at fancy hotels, as seen in the documentary.

The subject of Netflix's Tinder Swindler has fallen for a scam. Photo / Supplied

Leviev is accused of owing US$10m ($14m) to women all over the world and has been in and out of jail.

He was first charged with theft, forgery and fraud in Israel in 2011, then fled the country for Europe. He was convicted again in Finland in 2017.

Leviev pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2019 and was imprisoned in Israel. He was released after serving five months.

Where is the Tinder Swindler now?

Leviev has been banned from dating apps, although he maintains his innocence. He now shares images of his glamorous life online.

But he hasn't escaped his legal woes yet. He's reportedly being sued by the real Leviev family, accused of profiting from pretending to be the son of Lev Leviev.

The Leviev family's lawyer Guy Ophir said earlier this week that this was the beginning of many lawsuits they have planned.