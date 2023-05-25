"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Video / Getty

A new report has revealed Tina Turner’s cause of death.

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll passed away yesterday peacefully at her home in Küsnach near Zurich and has since left the entertainment world reeling. Now, fans know how she died.

While earlier reports stated she died from a long, unspecified illness, the Daily Mail has since spoken to a representative for the late star who revealed her cause of death was natural causes.

Turner suffered many health setbacks in her 83 years and previously battled intestinal cancer and high blood pressure – which she suffered from for over four decades.

Her death – and vague explanation for it – provoked many fans to go looking for answers which caused the beloved singer’s memoir to resurface where she admitted she was once so sick she considered assisted suicide.

Turner wrote that her high blood pressure was unmanaged and accelerated her kidney damage causing fears her body was going to begin shutting down. Trying to accept the idea of death, the star signed up to an organisation that aided in assisted suicide in 2016.

Singer Tina Turner and her husband Erwin Bach. Photo / Getty Images

However, she quickly changed her mind when her husband Erwin Bach made the decision to donate his kidney to her in 2017.

Turner was diagnosed with high blood pressure in 1978, with her health problems taking another turn in 2016 when she started her battle with intestinal cancer. At the same time, her kidneys were failing, which led to her husband’s kidney donation.

A mourner pays their respects at the gate of the villa where Tina Turner lived in Kuesnacht, Switzerland. Photo / AP

It comes after the star spoke to the Guardian just last month, where the What’s Love Got to Do with It singer revealed that she wanted to be remembered as the Queen of Rock’n’Roll.

“As a woman who showed other women that it is okay to strive for success on their terms,” she told the Guardian’s Rosanna Greenstreet.

Elsewhere, she admitted what frightens her about getting older, saying: ‘Nothing. This is life’s full adventure and I embrace and accept every day with what it brings.’

The Guardian interview was her last and revealed her unfailing confidence. Asked what she disliked about her appearance, she replied: “Nothing. Women are forced to look far too closely and be critical of their appearance. Men don’t.”

Looking back on her life, she said that she had achieved what she always wanted - fame - and could now enjoy “anonymity” in her retirement. Turner spent her final years with her second husband Erwin Bach in Switzerland. She had no regrets, but had “lost people close to me, too soon”. Her son Ronnie died late last year at the age of 62, and her son Craig Raymond died at 59 in 2018.

The music legend died at the age of 83. But her incredible life of resilience and survival will never be forgotten. Photo / AP

Earlier, her spokesperson said in a statement, “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Turner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in October 2021, for the second time after being inducted with Ike Turner in 1991.

She sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won 12 Grammys, and was honoured at the Kennedy Center in 2005, with Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey among those praising her. Her life became the basis for a film, a Broadway musical and an HBO documentary in 2021 that she called her public farewell.