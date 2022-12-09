Tina Turner. Photo / Getty Images

Tina Turner has suffered another heartbreaking tragedy after her son Ronnie Turner died only four years after his brother’s death.

The 62-year-old, who had battled cancer, apparently died after neighbours near his Los Angeles home failed to resuscitate him when he started struggling to breathe on the street.

TMZ reported that despite bystanders’ best efforts to revive him, the singer’s second-born son was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause of death has not yet been announced and it remains unclear whether Ronnie’s breathing problems were related to his cancer diagnosis.

The outlet added law enforcement sources said they received a 911 alert on Thursday morning from a caller who told them Ronnie was outside their home and “having a hard time breathing”.

Tina Turner (left), son Ronnie and his wife Afida. Photo / Instagram

An insider added: “A few minutes later, he wasn’t breathing at all.”

Tina Turner took to Instagram after her son’s death to say he “left the world far too early”.

Posting a black and white photo of herself with her eyes closed she added: “In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

It comes after the singer’s eldest son, Craig Raymond Turner, who she shared with saxophonist Raymond Hill, was found dead in his home in 2018.

The 59-year-old realtor took his own life at his Studio City home. Tina tweeted at the time: “My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California.

”He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.”

Tina, 83, had Ronnie in 1960 with her husband Ike, from whom she split in 1976 after the singer accused him of beating her. Ike died from a drug overdose in 2007.

Ronnie appeared alongside Tina in the 1993 biopic on the singer, What’sLove Got To Do With It.

Tina also adopted ex-husband Ike’s two sons, Ike Jr and Mike. Ike Jr told the DailyMail.com in 2018 he was estranged from his adoptive mother, while Mike has stayed out of the spotlight.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.