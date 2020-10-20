Tiger King star Carole Baskin comes out as bisexual

Carole Baskin has spoken about her sexuality in a new interview. Photo / Getty Images

Carole Baskin is bisexual.

The Tiger King star insists she has "always considered" herself to like both men and women.

Speaking to Pink News, she said: "I was always very male-oriented in the things I did… I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn't quite put my finger on. But it was during the 80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I realised I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men. I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I've never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband. As far as the way I feel about us, I think we are all one and I just don't see us as being different genders or different colours or anything."

Meanwhile, Carole had previously opened up on the impact of Netflix series Tiger King, which focused on her feud with former GW Zoo owner Joe Exotic, who is currently serving 22 years in jail on two counts of hiring someone to murder Carole and multiple violations of animal welfare laws.

Baskin insists she is "not at all" the person she was portrayed as on Netflix's Tiger King docuseries. Photo / Supplied

She said: "I keep it inside. That is the absolute worst of this."

Despite Joe's criminal actions, Tiger King viewers considered him an anti-hero, while Carole was branded a villain due to Joe losing his animal park as well as his freedom, and the rumours that were given screen time by the filmmakers about the mysterious disappearance of her second husband Don Lewis.

Carole previously insisted she is "not at all the person" she was portrayed to be in the documentary, as she is simply desperate to see animals free from harm.

She said: "I am not at all the person I was portrayed in Tiger King. I am not the money grubbing, gold-digging, murderous person that they portrayed.

"I am the type of person who will come after any person who is abusing animals. I am relentless. I just won't stop until I find some legal way to make it stop. From that perspective, I think they got me right."