TIFF: TVNZ's The Panthers actor Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi named as rising star

Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as Ilolahia in the 6-part television series The Panthers about the rise of the Polynesian Panther movement in New Zealand in the 1970s. Photo / TVNZ

One of the world's most prestigious film festivals has highlighted a New Zealand star as one to watch.

The Panthers star Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi was recognised as a Rising Star and gains access to a special programme for up and coming actors.

"Celebrating its 10th year, the TIFF Rising Stars programme provides up-and-coming actors with an exclusive opportunity to experience and engage with the Festival. They will have access to professional development sessions, industry events, mentorship, and networking opportunities," the film festival says.

Actor Dimitrius Schuster-Kolomatangi, star of drama The Panthers. Photo / Supplied

Schuster-Koloamatangi, 20, plays Will 'Ilolahia in TVNZ's six-part series which chronicles the rise of the Polynesian Panthers. The series visits the 1970s and explores the injustices experienced by Pasifika people in Aotearoa at the time, particularly the dawn raids.

Schuster-Kolomatangi gains the acknowledgement alongside seven other actors this year: Arooj Azeem (Quickening), Emma Ferreira (Learn To Swim), Phillip Lewitski (Wildhood), Jaden Michael (Colin in Black and White), Amber Midthunder (The Wheel), Thomas Antony Olajide (Learn To Swim), and Karam Taher (Farha).

Fellow Kiwi star Vinnie Bennett was named a TIFF Rising Star in 2017.

Last month it was announced The Panthers would have its international premiere as an Official Selection at TIFF.

The show is the first NZ-made TV series to do so, and one of only four shows in the world to be accepted into the festival as part of the TIFF Primetime Programme.

TIFF runs in Toronto from September 10 to 18.

• All six episodes of The Panthers are available on TVNZ OnDemand, with three more episodes to go on Sundays, 9.30pm on TVNZ1.