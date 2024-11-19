Ticketek NZ has been approached for comment.

A post on Tuesday afternoon from the official Ticketek Australia account on social media platform X thanked “customers and partners for their patience”.

“Our systems were back online earlier this morning and we apologise for any inconvenience,” the post said.

“We took this action as a precautionary measure in response to system monitoring indicating a heightened threat level.”

Plenty of NZ ticketholders took to social media to vent their frustrations over the lack of access to their tickets and the process of using the Ticketek app.

Some even had to wait in lines to sort out their ticket issues at the gate during Monday night’s All Whites v Samoa game at Go Media Stadium.

“Two hours before kickoff, [the app] switches between telling me I have no tickets in my wallet and saying the site is under maintenance. The reviews on the App Store are dismal yet somehow the company keeps on keeping on?” one Reddit user remarked.

The comment section on the company’s Facebook post publicising the game was turned off, but many commenters on other posts below it continued to air their frustrations.

“I’ve been trying to get online for two days,” one commenter said.

“Very annoyed, tickets aren’t cheap. We pay for better service than this.”

Another said the “website is down” and they “couldn’t use the phone”.

The Gisborne Herald reported the Gisborne i-Site had been affected and was unable to sell from the Ticketek system.

Shows currently affected by the outage include Peter Pan – The Ballet (November 30), Cirque Africa (December 3), Sleeping Beauty – A Pantomime (December 5-8) and NZTrio’s Triptych 3 – Unchained Hope (December 15).

In June, RNZ reported that some of Ticketek Australia’s customer’s names, as well as their dates of birth and email addresses, may have been accessed in a significant data breach.